16 May 2025, 12:29

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint still together?

By Jenny Medlicott

Jacqui and Clint took the MAFS Australia cast and fans by total surprise when they announced they were a couple, but are they still together?

Married at First Sight Australia’s Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice had pretty different experiences when they joined the lineup of this year’s dating experiment.

Jacqui joined the show at the very beginning as she strapped in for a wild ride with groom Ryan Donnelly. Meanwhile, Clint joined as an 'intruder' groom when he was matched with bride Lauren Hall, who had already been married once on the show.

While the two had different experiences throughout the course of the experiment, they ultimately ended up in the same place as neither relationship materialised into anything long-term. But in a twist at the reunion that none of us saw coming, it was revealed that while Jacqui and Clint hadn’t found love with their original matches, they had with each other.

So that begs the question, following Jacqui and Clint’s big romantic revelation, are they still together or have they split? Here’s what we know about the current relationship status of Jacqui and Clint.

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint got revealed their relationship at the reunion.
MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint got revealed their relationship at the reunion. Picture: Nine

Are Jacqui and Clint from MAFS Australia still together?

At the time of writing, they sure are! And not only that, but they’re getting pretty serious about each other as they’ve already reached a number of milestones in their relationship.

Jacqui and Clint’s relationship was first hinted at during the Final Vows episode when she left Ryan to join another man who looked suspiciously like Clint. However, according to reports, the pair didn’t get together until MAFS had wrapped, and they later revealed they were dating at the reunion.

Adding to the dramatic revelation, Jacqui also announced at the reunion that she was planning to move in with Clint (bear in mind, the reunion was filmed late last year) which was then followed by the news in early April this year that the two had gotten engaged!

Since then, the couple seem on top of the world in their relationship as they regularly share updates about their lives together on social media.

Clint proposed to Jacqui at the So Dramatic! reunion viewing party
Clint proposed to Jacqui at the So Dramatic! reunion viewing party. Picture: Instagram

While answering questions from fans, the pair have even talked about their plans to have children in the near future, as they shared that they were hoping to start a family at some point soon.

However, Jacqui admitted she wants to get married before they take that step before revealing that while they aren’t getting married just yet, they are hoping to tie the knot at some point between January and March in 2026.

Jacqui said: “We're actually ready for kids and babies. Personally, I want to get married before I get pregnant. I don't want to be dealing with the drama of being pregnant and having a wedding dress be altered throughout my pregnancy.

“We're very keen to get married ASAP.”

The couple got engaged after just five months of dating when Clint got down on one knee at a MAFS reunion viewing party.

In the time that's followed, Jacqui has documented various parts of their lives together, from playful TikToks to couple outfit checks at Australian Fashion Week. In one video Jacqui even gave a slight nod of gratitude to MAFS as she acknowledged that if it wasn’t for the show she wouldn’t have met Clint.

In the post shared to TikTok, the video showed her walking up to Clint, with the overlaid caption: "The butterfly effect is crazy because what if I left MAFS within the first three weeks of filming before the intruders arrived.”

