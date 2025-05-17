What time does Eurovision start? Schedule and running order explained

17 May 2025, 12:27

What time does the Eurovision 2025 final start?
What time does the Eurovision 2025 final start? Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's when all the action kicks off for the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final in Basel, Switzerland.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

26 countries will be competing on Saturday 17th May for the 69th Eurovision Song Contest being held in in Basel, Switzerland.

With Sweden favourites to win with their entry 'Bara Bada Bastu' (which translates as 'Just Take A Sauna') and the UK's Remember Monday performing their hit 'What The Hell Just Happened?', this final is not one to miss.

Plus, Eurovision is known for having some of the most controversial, camp and shocking musical performances so there's no doubt you'll be entertained.

But when does the fun begin? Here are all the details on when Eurovision starts and how to watch in the UK.

Switzerland's 2025 Eurovision entry KAJ
Switzerland's 2025 Eurovision entry KAJ. Picture: Alamy

What time does Eurovision start in 2025 UK time?

The event begins at 9pm CEST (Central Europe Summer Time) which for UK viewers is 8pm BST (British Summer Time). 8pm is a pretty perfect time to host a Eurovision party, we think!

How to watch the Eurovision 2025 in the UK?

You can watch the Eurovision Song Contest from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer which will be hosted by Graham Norton.

The show is set to last 4 hours, finishing at midnight/00:00 BST so make sure you've got plenty snacks.

Remember Monday reveal their main rival in Eurovision 2025!

What time are Remember Monday performing at the Eurovision final?

There are no official set times yet but on the official running order Remember Monday are the 8th act to perform. Here's the complete running order:

1. Norway | Kyle Alessandro – 'Lighter' 

2. Luxembourg | Laura Thorn – 'La Poupée Monte Le Son'

3. Estonia | Tommy Cash – 'Espresso Macchiato'

4. Israel | Yuval Raphael – 'New Day Will Rise'

5. Lithuania | Katarsis – 'Tavo Akys'

6. Spain | Melody – 'ESA DIVA'

7. Ukraine | Ziferblat – 'Bird of Pray'

8. United Kingdom | Remember Monday – 'What The Hell Just Happened?'

9. Austria | JJ – 'Wasted Love'

10. Iceland | VÆB – 'RÓA'

11. Latvia | Tautumeitas – 'Bur Man Laimi'

12. Netherlands | Claude – 'C’est La Vie'

13. Finland | Erika Vikman – 'ICH KOMME'

14. Italy | Lucio Corsi - 'Volevo Essere Un Duro'

15. Poland | Justyna Steczkowska – 'GAJA'

16. Germany | Abor & Tynna – 'Baller'

17. Greece | Klavdia – 'Asteromáta'

18. Armenia | PARG – 'SURVIVOR'

19. Switzerland | Zoë Më – 'Voyage'

20. Malta | Miriana Conte – 'SERVING'

21. Portugal | NAPA – 'Deslocado'

22. Denmark | Sissal – 'Hallucination'

23. Sweden | KAJ – 'Bara Bada Bastu'

24. France | Louane – 'maman'

25. San Marino | Gabry Ponte – 'Tutta L’Italia'

26. Albania | Shkodra Elektronike – 'Zjerm'

Read more Capital here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Has the UK ever won the Eurovision Song Contest? Here's all the past winners revealed.

Has the UK ever won the Eurovision Song Contest? Every winner revealed

MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie's 'engagement rumours' explained

MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie's 'engagement rumours' explained

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Adrian has hit back at domestic violence allegations.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian shuts down domestic violence claims as he vows to share the ‘truth’

TV & Film

Love Island's Curtis breaks silence on Ekin-Su relationship amid cheating allegations and split rumours

Love Island's Curtis breaks silence on Ekin-Su relationship after cheating allegations

Love Island

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint still together?

TV & Film

Who's favourite to win Eurovision 2025? Latest odds reveals

Eurovision 2025 favourites and latest betting odds revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

Exclusive
Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

TV & Film

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Severance cast. vs The Most Impossible Severance Quiz

Severance cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

TV & Film

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits