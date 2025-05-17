What time does Eurovision start? Schedule and running order explained

What time does the Eurovision 2025 final start? Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's when all the action kicks off for the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final in Basel, Switzerland.

26 countries will be competing on Saturday 17th May for the 69th Eurovision Song Contest being held in in Basel, Switzerland.

With Sweden favourites to win with their entry 'Bara Bada Bastu' (which translates as 'Just Take A Sauna') and the UK's Remember Monday performing their hit 'What The Hell Just Happened?', this final is not one to miss.

Plus, Eurovision is known for having some of the most controversial, camp and shocking musical performances so there's no doubt you'll be entertained.

But when does the fun begin? Here are all the details on when Eurovision starts and how to watch in the UK.

Switzerland's 2025 Eurovision entry KAJ. Picture: Alamy

What time does Eurovision start in 2025 UK time?

The event begins at 9pm CEST (Central Europe Summer Time) which for UK viewers is 8pm BST (British Summer Time). 8pm is a pretty perfect time to host a Eurovision party, we think!

How to watch the Eurovision 2025 in the UK?

You can watch the Eurovision Song Contest from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer which will be hosted by Graham Norton.

The show is set to last 4 hours, finishing at midnight/00:00 BST so make sure you've got plenty snacks.

What time are Remember Monday performing at the Eurovision final?

There are no official set times yet but on the official running order Remember Monday are the 8th act to perform. Here's the complete running order:

1. Norway | Kyle Alessandro – 'Lighter'

2. Luxembourg | Laura Thorn – 'La Poupée Monte Le Son'

3. Estonia | Tommy Cash – 'Espresso Macchiato'

4. Israel | Yuval Raphael – 'New Day Will Rise'

5. Lithuania | Katarsis – 'Tavo Akys'

6. Spain | Melody – 'ESA DIVA'

7. Ukraine | Ziferblat – 'Bird of Pray'

8. United Kingdom | Remember Monday – 'What The Hell Just Happened?'

9. Austria | JJ – 'Wasted Love'

10. Iceland | VÆB – 'RÓA'

11. Latvia | Tautumeitas – 'Bur Man Laimi'

12. Netherlands | Claude – 'C’est La Vie'

13. Finland | Erika Vikman – 'ICH KOMME'

14. Italy | Lucio Corsi - 'Volevo Essere Un Duro'

15. Poland | Justyna Steczkowska – 'GAJA'

16. Germany | Abor & Tynna – 'Baller'

17. Greece | Klavdia – 'Asteromáta'

18. Armenia | PARG – 'SURVIVOR'

19. Switzerland | Zoë Më – 'Voyage'

20. Malta | Miriana Conte – 'SERVING'

21. Portugal | NAPA – 'Deslocado'

22. Denmark | Sissal – 'Hallucination'

23. Sweden | KAJ – 'Bara Bada Bastu'

24. France | Louane – 'maman'

25. San Marino | Gabry Ponte – 'Tutta L’Italia'

26. Albania | Shkodra Elektronike – 'Zjerm'

