Marvin Humes Fact File: Age, Height, Net Worth And Career

Marvin Humes is heading into the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: Getty/ITV

Marvin Humes is officially in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, but who is he? Who is his wife? And is he still in JLS? Here's everything you need to know.

The Aussie jungle has been graced by celebrity campmate Marvin Humes as he takes on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, sharing the camp with the likes of YouTuber Nella Rose and Sam Thompson.

Prior to heading into camp, hosted by Ant and Dec, he told ITV his biggest fears were snakes, rats, heights and of course, the eating challenges.

The JLS star and TV presenter said: "It's one million percent harder than perfoming on stage and I woke up this morning with knots in my stomach thinking about it."

Marvin is most famous for his love of music both in The X Factor boyband and his DJ career, but what else do we need to know about him? From his wife, to his children and his net worth, here's everything you need to know about the I'm A Celeb camp mate.

Marvin Humes has always dreamed of entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: ITV

Who is Marvin Humes?

Age: Born 18 March 1985 Marvin is 38-years-old

Height: 6ft 1"

Job: Singer and TV presenter

Instagram: @marvinhumes

Marvin rose to fame when his boyband JLS came second to Alexandra Burke in the fifth series of The X Factor back in 2008. JLS is made up of Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin, and JB Gill. After a successful five years, JLS split in December 2013, but reunited in February 2020 and have been back touring in 2023.

After his successful music career Marvin took up presenting and was a radio presenter here on Capital for ten years. Between 2014 and 2016, he hosted The Voice UK with Emma Willis.

Where is Marvin Humes from?

Marvin was born in Greenwich, London. His Dad is from Jamaica and his mum is Scottish.

Marvin Humes recently performed at The O2 Arena with the rest of JLS for their comeback tour. Picture: Getty

Who is Marvin Humes' wife?

After meeting in their late teens, Marvin married The Saturdays singer Rochelle (Wiseman) Humes in 2012 and, apart from a short split at the beginning of their relationship, they've been together since 2010.

He is said to have proposed to Rochelle with a £45,000 ring while holidaying in Antigua and the pair have now been happily married for 11 years.

Does Marvin Humes have children?

Marvin and his wife Rochelle share three children, daughters Alaia-Mai, Valentina and son Blake.

Marvin is married to The Saturday's Rochelle. Picture: Getty

What is Marvin Humes' net worth?

According to reports Marvin has amassed a net worth of £4 million. This has been built from his time in JLS as well as his many presenting jobs and is likely to have increased after JLS's second comeback tour in 2023.

It's not known how much he was paid to go into the jungle but it will undoubtedly raise his profile.

