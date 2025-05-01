Why is Beyoncé singing the US national anthem on the Cowboy Carter Tour? The powerful meaning explained

1 May 2025, 17:33

Why is Beyoncé singing the US national anthem on the Cowboy Carter Tour? The powerful meaning explained.
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

There's symbolism behind Beyoncé's rendition of 'The Star Spangled Banner' that people are completely missing.

Beyoncé fans are coming to her defence after her performance of the US national anthem on tour has faced criticism.

On April 28th, Beyoncé kicked off the Cowboy Carter Tour in LA to rave reviews. Featuring incredible live renditions of songs from Cowboy Carter, as well as new versions of multiple fan favourites, the two hours and 45 minutes stadium spectacular is relentless. On top of that, there's appearances from Beyoncé's daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter.

Just like the album, the tour also explores themes of patriotism, Black pride and Beyoncé's complex relationship with her own nationality. Beyoncé opens the show by singing 'Ameriican Requiem' before segueing into her cover of The Beatles' 'Blackbiird'. She then performs a mashup of the 'Star Spangled Banner' and her song 'Freedom'.

Some people have called out Beyoncé for singing the national anthem at a time when the American government is deporting immigrants and introducing anti-trans legislation. However, fans are now pointing out that people are missing the powerful context behind Beyoncé's rendition of the song.

Beyonce lands best country album Grammy award for Cowboy Carter

The Cowboy Carter Tour is overflowing with references to the American flag and what it represents. In response to a person who called Beyoncé's performance of the national anthem "tone deaf", a fan pointed out that Beyoncé isn't blindly praising the US and her cover carries multitudes that are going over people's heads.

They tweeted: "Beyoncé isn’t simply singing the National Anthem, she’s singing the Jimi Hendrix Woodstock version that he performed in protest after the murder of Martin Luther King Jr. His version was an expression of protest at how America has strayed from what it claimed to stand for: freedom and liberty for all."

Another fan wrote: "i’m sorry but beyoncé is teaching me a lot of y’all are dumb “smart” people. singing the national anthem which says “land of the free” but transitioning straight into a song that says “freedom where are you?” is a CRITIQUE."

Beyond that, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour features multiple trans and nonbinary performers of all races. As well as critiquing the US government, she's celebrating American citizens in all their forms, challenging what America looks like and shining a light on the complex history of an entire nation.

Pretty legendary if you ask me!

