Meet Harry Styles' Sister: Gemma Styles' Age, Job And Her Very Interesting Instagram Revealed

3 March 2020, 16:18

Gemma Styles has always supported her brother, Harry's career
Gemma Styles has always supported her brother, Harry's career. Picture: Getty

Here’s everything we know about Harry Styles’ older sister, Gemma - from her age and what she does, to her Instagram.

Harry Styles is super close to his sister, Gemma, and they’ve always supported each other throughout what they do - from the ‘Falling’ singer’s X Factor audition to her graduation.

But who is Gemma Styles, what’s her job and how old is she?

Harry Styles Wants To Get Married & Experience A Normal Dating Life

Here’s what we know about the One Direction star’s sibling.

Gemma and Harry Styles had a close relationship growing up
Gemma and Harry Styles had a close relationship growing up. Picture: Instagram

Age

Gemma was born on December 3, 1990, making her 28 years old.

Harry Styles' sister is 3 years older than him
Harry Styles' sister is 3 years older than him. Picture: Instagram

Job

Gemma is a writer and journalist with notable achievements on her website, gemmastyles.com.

She’s written for numerous publications and also posts regularly on her personal blog.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star’s sister also has a collaboration with Kenmark Eyewear and she has promoted the retro sunglasses on her website.

Gemma Styles has a sunglasses collab with Kenmark Eyewear
Gemma Styles has a sunglasses collab with Kenmark Eyewear. Picture: Kenmark Eyewear

Instagram

With a whopping 5.1million followers, Gemma’s Instagram boasts artsy pics, selfies and snaps with her boyfriend, Michal Mlynowski.

Harry & Gemma’s relationship

Harry Styles has a close relationship with his sister, Gemma
Harry Styles has a close relationship with his sister, Gemma. Picture: Getty

In an essay Gemma penned in 2016 for Another Man magazine, she explained what it was like to watch Harry grow up in fame, as she gave a detailed experience about his life from the big sis perspective. 

Sharing adorable family stories of the pair throughout their childhood, she said: "When I went to university and moved out of home for the first time, none of us had any idea that a 16-year-old Harry would be following suit a few months later. He was talking about choosing his A-Levels and had plans to be a physiotherapist.

“[At that time] our interests were very different, except for music – he would often ask me what I was listening to and I’d give him emo and chart indie stuff to try. It was surreal, years later, sat in a Leicester Square cinema watching the premiere of the One Direction film, listening to him speak about the music that drifted down from my attic bedroom.

"It was only after I’d left home that I realised he would actually miss me. Mum said he slept in my bedroom for about a week after I left. I don’t think it was just because I had the bigger room.”

She also went on to say that she escorted Harry to his X Factor auditions as he’d 'never been to London before’.

Years later, in his 1D prime, the ‘Adore You’ hitmaker joined Gemma at Sheffield Hallam University for her graduation and even took to Instagram to write: “My sister graduated today. She’s all clever and that.”

Harry Styles attended Gemma's graduation in Sheffield
Harry Styles attended Gemma's graduation in Sheffield. Picture: Instagram

Matching tattoos

Harry Styles has Gemma's name tattooed on his shoulder in Hebrew
Harry Styles has Gemma's name tattooed on his shoulder in Hebrew. Picture: Twitter

The siblings hit another level of close when they got tattoos dedicated to each other.

Gemma has a ‘H’ in morse code, whilst Haz inked a gem on himself and has his big sis’ name tatted in Hebrew.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  2. 2
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  7. 7
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  8. 8
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  10. 10
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  11. 11
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  12. 12
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  13. 13
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  14. 14
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  15. 15
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne Marie
    itunes
  16. 16
    Tequila
    Jax Jones,Martin Solveig,RAYE & Europa
  17. 17
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  19. 19
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  20. 20
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  21. 21
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  22. 22
    ON (feat. Sia)
    BTS
    itunes
  23. 23
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  24. 24
    Godzilla artwork
    Godzilla
    Eminem feat. Juice WRLD
    itunes
  25. 25
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  26. 26
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  27. 27
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  28. 28
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  29. 29
    After Hours
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  30. 30
    Where We're Going
    Gerry Cinnamon
    itunes
  31. 31
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  32. 32
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  33. 33
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  34. 34
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  35. 35
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  36. 36
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  37. 37
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  38. 38
    Stop This Flame
    Celeste
    itunes
  39. 39
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  40. 40
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

One Direction club night launches in London

There's A One Direction Club Night Happening This Month

One Direction

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse relationship timeline, from Riverdale series 1 to Met Gala

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart: A Complete Relationship Timeline

TV & Film

Halsey showed off her drawing skills

Halsey Admits She Draws Her Fans And Shows Off Incredible Sketch Of A Girl At Her Concert

Halsey

Demi Lovato is back!

Demi Lovato Announces New Single ‘I Love Me’ Is Coming

Demi Lovato

When is the Love Is Blind reunion and when can you watch it?

When Is The Love Is Blind Netflix Reunion & Which Couples Are Still Together?

TV & Film