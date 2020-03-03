Meet Harry Styles' Sister: Gemma Styles' Age, Job And Her Very Interesting Instagram Revealed

Gemma Styles has always supported her brother, Harry's career. Picture: Getty

Here’s everything we know about Harry Styles’ older sister, Gemma - from her age and what she does, to her Instagram.

Harry Styles is super close to his sister, Gemma, and they’ve always supported each other throughout what they do - from the ‘Falling’ singer’s X Factor audition to her graduation.

But who is Gemma Styles, what’s her job and how old is she?

Here’s what we know about the One Direction star’s sibling.

Gemma and Harry Styles had a close relationship growing up. Picture: Instagram

Age

Gemma was born on December 3, 1990, making her 28 years old.

Harry Styles' sister is 3 years older than him. Picture: Instagram

Job

Gemma is a writer and journalist with notable achievements on her website, gemmastyles.com.

She’s written for numerous publications and also posts regularly on her personal blog.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star’s sister also has a collaboration with Kenmark Eyewear and she has promoted the retro sunglasses on her website.

Gemma Styles has a sunglasses collab with Kenmark Eyewear. Picture: Kenmark Eyewear

Instagram

With a whopping 5.1million followers, Gemma’s Instagram boasts artsy pics, selfies and snaps with her boyfriend, Michal Mlynowski.

Harry & Gemma’s relationship

Harry Styles has a close relationship with his sister, Gemma. Picture: Getty

In an essay Gemma penned in 2016 for Another Man magazine, she explained what it was like to watch Harry grow up in fame, as she gave a detailed experience about his life from the big sis perspective.

Sharing adorable family stories of the pair throughout their childhood, she said: "When I went to university and moved out of home for the first time, none of us had any idea that a 16-year-old Harry would be following suit a few months later. He was talking about choosing his A-Levels and had plans to be a physiotherapist.

“[At that time] our interests were very different, except for music – he would often ask me what I was listening to and I’d give him emo and chart indie stuff to try. It was surreal, years later, sat in a Leicester Square cinema watching the premiere of the One Direction film, listening to him speak about the music that drifted down from my attic bedroom.

"It was only after I’d left home that I realised he would actually miss me. Mum said he slept in my bedroom for about a week after I left. I don’t think it was just because I had the bigger room.”

She also went on to say that she escorted Harry to his X Factor auditions as he’d 'never been to London before’.

Years later, in his 1D prime, the ‘Adore You’ hitmaker joined Gemma at Sheffield Hallam University for her graduation and even took to Instagram to write: “My sister graduated today. She’s all clever and that.”

Harry Styles attended Gemma's graduation in Sheffield. Picture: Instagram

Matching tattoos

Harry Styles has Gemma's name tattooed on his shoulder in Hebrew. Picture: Twitter

The siblings hit another level of close when they got tattoos dedicated to each other.

Gemma has a ‘H’ in morse code, whilst Haz inked a gem on himself and has his big sis’ name tatted in Hebrew.

