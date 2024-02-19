Which Football Team Does Harry Styles Support?

Harry Styles has been keeping it pretty low key over the last few months, being spotted here and there cosying up with actress girlfriend Taylor Russell. But he made headlines over the weekend after surprisingly attending the Luton vs. Manchester United game in person.

Spotted at Kenilworth Road, Harry was sat next to former Luton player and now manager Mick Harford at the Premier League clash, which had viewers speculating just what football team does Harry Styles support?

The Grammy award winning singer was even introduced to the Sky Sports team including Gary Neville, Jamie Redknapp and Luton captain Tom Lockyer before taking his seat.

Harry Styles was spotted at the Luton Town v Manchester United game over the weekend
Harry Styles was spotted at the Luton Town v Manchester United game over the weekend. Picture: Getty

What football team does Harry Styles support?

Diehard fans will know Harry has long been a supporter of Manchester United, a fact he hasn't been too open about given the confusion to the 1D star being spotted at the match on Sunday.

Harry wasn’t wearing either team's colours, otherwise this would have been a shorter conversation, rather sporting a stylish dark blue coat and blue sweater. However over the years his support of Manchester United has been made known, one way or another… get the reference?

During his time in One Direction, Harry and his fellow bandmates shared a huge love for football. They’d all been photographed in a number of different gifted uniforms over the years, with Louis Tomlinson taking it a step further and playing for the Doncaster Rovers when he was 21 years old.

In 2013, former Manchester United footballer Rio Ferdinand gave Harry one of his own United shirts to don during their concert at Manchester Arena.

In 2015, the pop star even got to ‘play’ alongside David Beckham himself for a charity event, which must have been a dream come true for Harry who’s idolised Beckham since his childhood.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Harry said "I think he was everybody's idol when I was growing up. When people asked you that question you almost needed a back-up answer because everyone would say David Beckham. We actually met once when we were performing in LA. He brought his kids to our concert. He's a really nice guy.

Growing up in Cheshire, the 30 year old has openly talked about his love for the game, saying he was a huge fan of the ‘Class of 92’ team that crushed the Premier League in the 90’s and early 2000s.

It seems like Harry’s love for Manchester United brought some luck over the weekend as they won, beating Luton 2-1.

We expect the team to show up at Harry’s next concert wearing HIS uniform, some sort of sparkly dazzling crop top, please and thank you.

