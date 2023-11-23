Is Harry Styles Going To Be In The White Lotus Season 3?

The internet is convinced Harry Styles cut is hair to star in The White Lotus season three. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Harry Styles' buzzed hair broke the internet and now he has found himself in the middle of a fresh set of rumours - people are convinced he and his new hair have been cast for The White Lotus season 3.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The rumour mill is running again with people convinced 'Watermelon Sugar' singer Harry Styles is going to star in the next season of the comedy-drama series The White Lotus. After breaking the internet with his shaved head, Harry's fans are back with a new theory, and it's pretty convincing.

HBO's The White Lotus season 3 has been confirmed but won't be coming to our screens until 2025 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. It's creator Mike White has said that the new season is going to be "supersized" with a focus on "spirituality". It has also been reported that the new season will be filmed in Thailand.

According to Deadline, the series has begun casting 13 new roles for the season, including a character described as a 'yogi' - which is a Yoga and meditation practitioner. We'll explain why this particular character is relevant below...

With sources claiming that a male A-list singer has been plucked for one of these parts, people have already put their bets in and everyone is pointing to Don't Worry Darling actor Harry Styles. But could they be right? Here's what we know.

Harry Styles rumoured to follow in Theo James and Jennifer Coolidge's footsteps and star in the cast of The White Lotus. Picture: Getty

The internet is convinced Harry Styles is going to star in The White Lotus. Picture: Getty

Will Harry Styles be cast in The White Lotus season three?

It's unknown whether Harry Styles will be in the next season of The White Lotus as the official casting is yet to be revealed. However many are convinced he has been given one of the new roles for season three.

Pop culture gossip page DeuxMoi received a blind item claiming that a male A-list singer would be joining the cast of the popular comedy-drama series for season three. Followers were quick to speculate, with one writing: "I bet it’s Harry Styles."

Another comment read: "Harry. Maybe why he shaved his head?" In November Harry sent the internet into a frenzy when he chopped of his well-loved locks and started sporting a new hair 'do.

It was reported that his mother Anne Twist insisted that his new hair was purely down to the singer wanting a "change" whilst on holiday. But now fans are sure he switched up his look for his next job.

After how spot on DeuxMoi were with Harry's haircut it's near impossible to dismiss their statement, so it's very likely an A-lister is joining the cast.

Harry made his acting debut with Dunkirk in 2017. Picture: Getty

Male A list singer apparently been cast



Casting list is looking for “a yogi”



Why did Harry recently shave his hair? 🤔 — Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) November 20, 2023

Australian radio producer Leon Sjogren thinks he has "nailed" the casting of the the next season as he is sure Harry Styles is going to be cast as the 'yogi'.

He wrote, "Calling it early. Harry Styles in the new season of White Lotus." before adding: "Male A list singer apparently been cast. Casting list is looking for “a yogi” Why did Harry recently shave his hair?"

Speaking on Fox's Fifi, Fev and Nick breakfast show he said: "He's going to be the yoga teacher."

The British singer broke into the acting world with his debut film in 2017 Dunkirk and since has starred in Don’t Worry Darling, My Policeman and Marvel’s The Eternals - perhaps he is adding a TV series to his resumé.

Harry and Warner Bros Discovery, which is the parent company of HBO, are yet to comment on the rumours. And so far, there isn't a release date for third season of The White Lotus but filming is rumoured to start in February 2024.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.