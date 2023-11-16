Fans Fall In Love With Harry Styles' New Haircut

16 November 2023, 11:02 | Updated: 16 November 2023, 11:29

Harry Style debuts his new hair
Harry Style debuts his new hair. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Celebrating the launch of his Pleasing fragrance Harry Styles hard-launched his new haircut - and we aren't mad at it.

A Harry Styles hair frenzy began when the pop culture page Deux Moi posted an anonymous submission of Harry with a buzz cut at a U2 concert with his girlfriend Taylor Russell. But the storm has been calmed by Harry hard-launching his new hair 'do - and it's really not as bad as most thought it would be.

Harry celebrated the release of his new Pleasing fragrance with friends in London, and to commemorate the event the brand posted Harry at its launch. This was the first official pic of Harry debuting his shaved head.

When it was just a rumour that Harry had had chopped off his luscious locks a lot of fans were spiralling, completely distraught at this new change.

However amongst the noise there were a few championing his new look. And now, with a legit, clear picture of Harry with short hair, he's managed to win people over. We took to X to ask what people thought of the hair reveal, and the responses might surprise you...

Harry Styles has revealed his new hair
Harry Styles has revealed his new hair. Picture: Getty

According to The Standard a fan has said that they bumped into Harry's mum, Anne Twist, in IKEA and asked her why he chopped his hair off. Talking on TikTok the fan, called Maddie, said she asked Anne: "Has Harry shaved his head?”

Anne reportedly replied: “Yes.” Maddie continued: “My dad then said, ‘Is it for a film or is it just for a change?’”

The fan claimed Harry's mum simply replied: “It's because he's on a holiday, he fancied a change.”

Read more: Harry Styles And Taylor Russell’s Complete Dating Timeline

And it seems that there are many in support of this change. Firstly, MTV responded to our post saying they thought Harry's new hair was "so good".

One fan said: "Feeling like yet another iconic Harry hair era is upon us." And echoing the sentiment, another wrote: "that man can pull off anything and everything."

'He looks gorgeous,' 'He ate' and 'It's sooo good,' are also some of the reactions to Harry's hair reveal.

Harry Styles says “never say never” to One Direction reunion

Harry's beauty brand Pleasing, which was firstly a nail polish company, has expanded to fragrances and now a clothing line.

On Monday night, Harry hosted a fete to launch his two new fragrances 'Bright, Hot Eau de Parfum' and 'Closeness Eau de Parfum' which will be released on December, 1, on Pleasing’s website. But for those who want to grab Harry's perfume IRL from November, 16, there will a pop-up in London’s Selfridges Corner Shop.

At the night of the launch Harry was photographed by Llyod Wakefield donning his shaved head and wearing a knit from his new clothing line - which will be dropped after his fragrance collection.

Read more: Is Harry Styles Releasing A 'Love On Tour' Concert Film?

No more cute top knots for Harry
No more cute top knots for Harry. Picture: Getty

So, there has been overwhelming support for Harry's look - despite the memes - and many believe we are entering a new 'Harry era'. With fans commenting "HS4 coming soon" perhaps his fresh trim is prepping us for a fresh sound on his next album.

