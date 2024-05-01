Zayn Malik Set To Perform For First Time In 8 Years At O2 Shepard's Bush Empire

1 May 2024, 17:17 | Updated: 1 May 2024, 17:21

Zayn Malik announced his first performance in eight years
Zayn Malik announced his first performance in eight years. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Zayn Malik has just announced he will be performing at O2 Shepard's Bush Empire for his first ever solo London show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A couple of weeks before the release of his fourth studio album 'Room Under The Stairs', Zayn has announced that he is going to be performing at O2 Shepards Bush Empire on May 17th - the day the album drops!

Not only is this the 'What I Am' singer's first time performing in eight years, it's his first ever solo London performance.

That's right, nearly a decade after his last live performance he is going to be bringing his newest album to his fans in the capital.

Zayn's last performance was in 2016 and it was in the States
Zayn's last performance was in 2016 and it was in the States. Picture: Getty

Zayn's last live performance was back in 2016 when he released his debut solo album after leaving One Direction in 2015. His 2016 album is called 'Mind Of Mine' and despite releasing two more albums since then he hasn't got back onto the stage.

According to Rolling Stone Zayn has avoided singing live due to experiencing “the worst anxiety of [his] career”.

The Bradford born singer has been living in America for over ten years so it's pretty special that he is choosing to come to the UK for the debut performance of his fourth album.

He is set to sing a handful of his hits at this show but unfortunately there are no other dates for Zayn performances as this is a one-off gig to celebrate the release of 'Room Under The Stairs'.

ZAYN on working on his farm with his daughter, what he misses about the UK, and his karoake song!

Shepard's Bush is a vibrant and bustling area in west London that is sure to welcome Zayn's arrival with open arms.

In a recent interview with the All New Capital Breakfast Show, Zayn revealed the one thing he missed about the UK was his favourite kebab shop. So we're sure after he puts on an epic performance in Shepard's Bush he'll be heading to get his favourite late night takeaway.

