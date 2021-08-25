All The Clues Harry Styles Is Dropping His Very Own 'Pleasing' Nail Polish Line

25 August 2021, 10:57 | Updated: 25 August 2021, 11:04

Everything we know about Harry Styles' rumoured 'Pleasing' nail polish line
Everything we know about Harry Styles' rumoured 'Pleasing' nail polish line. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans are convinced they’ve worked out that Harry Styles will be releasing a nail polish line called ‘Pleasing’.

Harry Styles is known for his iconic manicures so it would only make sense for the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star to bless fans with a line of his very own nail polish, right?

Well, fans think they’ve worked out the name of it after a series of clues!

We were all sent into meltdown back in May when it was reported that Harry had filed a trademark for a beauty company under the name ‘Pleased as Holdings Limited’.

Harry Styles Fans React After Tom Daley Knits Famous Rainbow Cardigan

The nature of the business was listed as “wholesale of perfume and cosmetics”, and now fans are convinced he’ll be bringing out a nail polish line called ‘Pleasing’.

Here’s all the info you need including the clues, release date and more…

Harry Styles fans think he's dropping a 'Pleasing' nail polish line
Picture: Alamy

Is Harry Styles dropping a nail polish line called ‘Pleasing’?

A recent photoshoot with Harry’s My Policeman co-star and good pal Emma Corrin may have confirmed the rumours for his new nail polish line…

It all started when the actress’ recent photoshoot with W Magazine stated that she had a “manicure by Simone Cummings for Pleasing at CLM”.

If that wasn’t a big enough clue, Emma was styled by Harry Lambert for the photoshoot, who also frequently styles the former One Direction star.

Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed Haz sporting a ‘Pleasing’ hoodie recently, as well as a ‘Pleasing’ phone sticker, so maybe he has some merch to go with his new rumoured brand?

Harry Styles’ ‘Pleasing’ nail polish line release date

As Harry is yet to confirm the rumours about his upcoming beauty brand, we are still standing by on an official release date.

However, with ‘Pleasing’ already having been credited on Emma’s photoshoot as well as Harry sporting his new merch, it could be announced soon!

Is Harry Styles dropping a nail polish line called 'Pleasing'?
Picture: Alamy

What other products will Harry Styles’ ‘Pleasing’ brand sell?

Since his business was listed as “wholesale of perfume and cosmetics”, it’s likely he could bring out any beauty product, as he won’t be limited to just nail polish.

We know fans would adore a ‘Pleasing’ fragrance, too, so fingers crossed!

