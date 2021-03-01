Inside Harry Styles And Emma Corrin’s Friendship: From How They Met To Their On-Screen Relationship

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin are set to play husband and wife in My Policeman. Picture: PA

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin have become super close recently and here’s a full timeline of their friendship, from how they met to their working relationship in My Policeman.

Harry Styles’ showbiz circle is full of A-listers and he has a new pal to add to his list - The Crown’s Emma Corrin.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star and his co-star first became aquatinted in 2019 and they are now set to star alongside each other in the movie adaptation of the novel, My Policeman.

With a number of adorable anecdotes about their friendship, fans have been wondering how they first met and how long they’ve been pals.

Here’s everything we know about Harry and Emma’s friendship…

Emma Corrin is most-commonly known for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown. Picture: PA

How did Harry Styles and Emma Corrin meet?

According to this tabloid, the pair first met through their friendship circles as they have mutual friends, and she was finally introduced to the former One Direction star when she attended one of his gigs in 2019.

An insider revealed to the tabloid that the pair are, in fact, just friends, after there was some speculation that the stars were romantically involved.

They said: “There’s nothing romantic between Harry and Emma but they became friends because they know loads of the same people.

“She is expecting her life to change dramatically when The Crown airs, because suddenly everyone will be interested in who she is, so it’s nice to have pals like Harry who know how to deal with fame.

“As well as having mutual friends, she has the same stylist as Harry, so it’s quite a nice link between them. They’re both private people so no one seems to realise they are actually mates.”

When have Harry Styles and Emma Corrin hung out?

Since they’re both pretty low-key, we don’t know all the deets of their friendship, however, Emma definitely gave us some incredible content when she revealed the ‘Golden’ star actually dog sat for her once!

Speaking with Jimmy Fallon, she revealed the embarrassing story about Harry and her dog, saying: “I was having dinner near to where he lived and he looked after Spencer [her dog] for me.

"He hasn't done it again and I think it's because, halfway through the meal, I got a message that just said, ‘He won't stop farting. Is this normal?'"

She joked that Haz later said: "Emma I'm never doing this again."

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin met through mutual friends. Picture: PA

What has Emma Corrin said about Harry Styles?

Recently sitting down with British Vogue, the Princess Diana actress dished about her excitement to work with her good friend, Haz.

Revealing that filming for My Policeman is set to start in April this year, she said: “I’ve done a sort of moodboard for my character, and I’m really excited about working with Harry, because we’re so close.”

We can’t wait to see their wholesome friendship blossom!

