Harry Styles Celebrity Friends: Inside His Inner Showbiz Circle

Harry Styles has loads of famous friends, starting off with fellow former One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik, but who else is in his showbiz circle?

Harry Styles is no stranger to being surrounded by famous faces as he boasts a lot of high-profile friends.

Not to mention the fact he rose to fame with four of the biggest names in music; Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik, after forming One Direction on the X Factor in 2010.

But who else does the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star hang out with? Let’s have a look inside the ‘Fine Line’ star’s celeb friends…

Adele

Adele and Harry have been friends for years and made headlines earlier this year after they jetted off to the Caribbean together, along with James Corden, for a New Years holiday of a lifetime!

The 'Skyfall’ hitmaker was pictured in Anguilla with The Late Late Show host and 'Adore You’ singer and went viral on social media after they gave a seriously generous tip to the waiting staff at the restaurant they dined at.

Adele and Haz first met in 2015 and have supported each other’s work throughout the years - something we love to see!

Jeff Azoff

Harry Styles is close to his manager Jeff Azoff. Picture: Instagram

For those of you who don’t know who Jeff is by now, he’s a well-known manager and agent.

He is a super close friend of the former 1D star and even became his manager in February 2016.

The pair have been close for years and are usually seen hanging out together.

Lizzo

Harry Styles and Lizzo have performed together. Picture: ITV

If you’re a Harry stan you’ll know that Harry joined Lizzo for an iconic performance of ‘Juice’ in Miami, in January this year.

They followed up with their adorable friendship by holding hands with each other and hugging it out on camera during the 2020 Brit Awards - we’re so here for Hizzo!

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner and Harry first met in 2013 when they were introduced by their managers, and were said to have dated from 2013-2014 after they were spotted on various dates together.

Over the years, their relationship has been in question by fans as they never officially confirmed their romance, however, always boasted their good friendship.

They even appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden in December last year, where they played a seriously intense game of 'Spill Your Guts’.

The ‘Lights Up’ hitmaker even avoided the Kardashian sister's question about which songs on his new album were written about her, which got fans thinking their relationship was official after all.

Stormzy

Harry and Stormzy are undeniably two of the nation’s biggest talents so it’s no surprise they’re good friends!

After they met backstage at Capital’s 2019 Jingle Bell Ball, they took the stage together at Haz’s London gig.

Thye performed ‘Vossi Bop’ together and the London rapper even called Harry his 'brother’ and a ‘legend’ - UK royalty in its best form!

Stevie Nicks

Harry and Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks have an extremely unique bond which has been built over the years.

The talented pair first met in 2015 at a Fleetwood Mac concert, which Harry attended with his sister Gemma.

Since then, the two musicians have gone on to speak only kind words about each other and perform together, marking an amazing friendship!

Kacey Musgraves

Harry and Kacey Musgraves grew close after she was the support act for his most recent tour - 'Harry Styles: Live on Tour'.

He even went on to join Kacey for an amazing performance of her track 'Space Cowboy’ at her Nashville gig, in October last year.

The pair are an unlikely friendship but one that fans adore!

