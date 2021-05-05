On Air Now
5 May 2021, 16:04 | Updated: 5 May 2021, 16:39
My Policeman has begun filming in Brighton and pals and co-stars Harry Styles and Emma Corrin are hard at work.
Harry Styles and Emma Corrin are the stars and on-screen lovers in My Policeman, where the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer plays a gay policeman.
And as they got to work in Worthing the actors were pictured on set in their 1950's costumes, with Harry looking every inch the dashing police officer.
My Policeman Movie: When It’s Coming Out And The Book It’s Based On
Harry was also pictured sharing a kiss with Emma, who plays his besotted partner whose world is rocked when her partner falls for an older man.
We’ve rounded up some of the behind-the-scenes moments so far and the snaps are exactly what you’re hoping for.
A term that will be written on our cause of death certificate, Harry Styles’ policeman outfit became a star of its own when he was pictured filming in Worthing in the full navy uniform complete with top hat.
Haz was papped alongside David Dawson who plays his character Tom’s lover Patrick.
Harry was spotted on his way to a scene with hair clips in his locks to keep his perfectly-coiffed tresses in place.
In case you were wondering, yes he did invent the colours blue and pink.
Diehard Harry fans have been watching him film My Policeman from the sidelines and one lucky pair of pals had a front-row seat for his scene.
They captured Harry chatting with the director and re-shooting a couple of scenes, ever the professional.
