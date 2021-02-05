My Policeman Movie: When It’s Coming Out And The Book It’s Based On

Emma Corrin and Harry Styles will star in new film My Policeman. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Emma Corrin and Harry Styles will star in new film My Policeman together in the hottest casting since Don’t Worry, Darling, also starring Haz. Here’s the lowdown on the movie, which is based on a best-selling book.

The planning for production on My Policeman is well underway, with The Crown star Emma Corrin just confirmed to be starring opposite her pal Harry Styles in the queer romance movie.

Harry and Emma will play a young couple who get wrapped up in a love triangle with an older man in the 1950s.

The other male lover in the movie is yet to be confirmed, but there were rumours last year it could be Enola Holmes and Hunger Games actor Sam Claflin.

As fans await even more updates on My Policeman, we’ve got all the details so far…

What is My Policeman about, is it based on a book?

My Policeman will be based on the book of the same name by Bethan Roberts and while the film will no doubt have some tweaks for the big screen, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what it’ll be about based on the book’s description.

Set in the 1950s, My Policeman follows Marion and Tom’s love story after she falls in love when he teaches her to swim at Brighton beach. A few years later Tom, a policeman, meets Patrick at a museum and Patrick becomes besotted with him in a love affair that would have been considered unacceptable in that era.

It’s safer for Tom to marry Marion but she must share her policeman with Patrick, embracing their threesome relationship until jealousy breaks one of them.

The story flashes forward to the 90s when an elderly Patrick re-enters Marion and Tom’s lives, with life-changing consequences.

My Policeman is a book by Bethan Roberts. Picture: GoodReads

Does My Policeman have a release date?

My Policeman doesn’t yet have a release date but it’s rumoured to be beginning production in April, once Harry has wrapped on filming Don’t Worry, Darling in Palm Springs.

He’ll be returning to the motherland to shoot the next film.

Harry Styles will play the lead in My Policeman. Picture: Getty

Who is in the cast of My Policeman?

So far, we know Emma will play Marion and Harry will play Tom, but it’s not yet been confirmed which actor will take the role of Patrick, with previous rumours claiming Sam Claflin was in the running.

Three older actors will be cast to play Marion, Tom and Patrick in the 90s, but who that will be is yet to be revealed.

Who will play middle-aged Harry Styles is something we can’t wait to see!

Is there a trailer for My Policeman?

As filming hasn’t yet begun, there isn’t a trailer for My Policeman just yet, but we’ll keep this page updated with all the information as soon as it’s out.

