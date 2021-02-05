Harry Styles & Emma Corrin To Co-Star In 'My Policeman' Film Adaption

5 February 2021, 09:56

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin set to star in 'The Policeman'
Harry Styles and Emma Corrin set to star in 'The Policeman'. Picture: PA Images

Harry Styles is set to play 'Tom' in the film adaption of novel 'My Policeman' alongside his friend and 'The Crown' actress Emma Corrin.

Harry Styles has been announced as the lead in another film, My Policeman, in which he'll star alongside his friend and Golden Globe nominated actress, Emma Corrin,

Emma, who is best known for playing Lady Diana in The Crown, first became friends with Harry through their similar friendship groups in London.

The 'Golden' singer helped to prepare her for sudden fame which came from joining the enormous Netflix series- and now, they're going to be colleagues!

Harry Styles Topless & Without Tattoos While Filming 'Don't Worry Darling' Is Sending Everyone Wild

The film will be based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts which is about a 'heartbreaking love triangle' and will see Harry play 'Tom', a gay policeman who is nonetheless married to 'Marion', although he is in love with another man.

The novel is set in Brighton in 1957 but the screen adaptation is reportedly set in the 90s and will see the elderly pair looking back on their love story.

As many of you know, Harry is currently filming Don't Worry, Darling over in LA, which also focuses on a marriage in which Haz plays Florence Pugh's (Alice) husband Jack.

However, DWD is a moody psychological thriller (complete with seriously good fashion), so it remains to be seen how My Policeman will be different.

So, it appears Harry is well and truly invested in his acting career, lining up roles even while he's filming others and we know it will make fans over the moon to know the 'Adore You' singer is going to be on our screen for a very long time yet to come.

As the announcement has only just been made, it appears production won't begin for some time yet- but we will be sure to keep you guys updated on everything about it as we find out!

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With All Of The Stars Over On Our App

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid's sister Bella sung her praises about her first steps in motherhood.

Bella Hadid Brands Gigi The ‘Best’ Mum To Baby Khai In Heartfelt Post

Hero Fiennes Tiffin opened up about his role as Hardin Scott in After.

After Star Hero Fiennes Tiffin Recalls ‘Overwhelming’ Sudden Fame Following His Role As Hardin Scott
Gigi Hadid's pasta recipe is almost as famous as the model herself

Gigi Hadid’s Famous Vodka Pasta Recipe And How To Make It

Gigi Hadid now has a matching tattoo with boyfriend Zayn of their baby's name

Gigi Hadid Now Has A Tattoo Tribute To Baby Girl And It Matches Zayn Malik’s

The new 'I'm Busy' challenge has been widely popular with TikTok users.

‘I’m Busy’ Challenge: All The Funniest Pranks From New FaceTime Trend On TikTok

Gigi Hadid recalled a sweet moment from giving birth to her baby girl with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid Recalls Moment Zayn Malik Caught Baby Khai During Labour

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?