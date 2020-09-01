Why Harry Styles Is Being The Best Of Friends For Crown Actress Emma Corrin

1 September 2020, 12:42 | Updated: 1 September 2020, 13:09

Harry Styles is proving the best friend for Crown actress Emma Corrin
Harry Styles is proving the best friend for Crown actress Emma Corrin. Picture: PA

One Direction’s Harry Styles is extending his celebrity friendship circle further and this time it’s in the form of Princess Diana actress, Emma Corrin.

Harry Styles and actress Emma Corrin have struck up an unlikely friendship with many questioning if she could potentially be new girlfriend material for the One Direction star.

However, no need to worry just yet Harry fans as it turns out, the Watermelon Sugar singer and The Crown actress have struck up a friendship that’s really important to them both.

Harry Styles Reveals The Hectic Way One Direction Recorded Music Whilst On Tour

According to sources, there is no romantic link between Harry and Emma, but the 1D star is proving what an amazing person he is once more and helping out his new pal as she prepares for the height of fame.

Harry Styles has no romantic link with the actress according to sources
Harry Styles has no romantic link with the actress according to sources. Picture: PA

An insider said: “There’s nothing romantic between Harry and Emma but they became friends because they know loads of the same people.

“She is expecting her life to change dramatically when The Crown airs, because suddenly everyone will be interested in who she is, so it’s nice to have pals like Harry who know how to deal with fame.”

Emma has been cast as the young Princess Diana in the new season of The Crown, set to air on Netflix soon.

Harry and Emma also share the same stylist meaning it was inevitable they would become friends eventually.

Emma Corrin is about to be propelled into the spotlight
Emma Corrin is about to be propelled into the spotlight. Picture: PA

And when Harry isn’t being the best friends to his celebrity friendship circle, it looks like he’s been busy with his music and TV career.

It’s believed the pop star has been spending his time recording new music and potentially signing up new movie roles.

