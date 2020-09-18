All The Details On Harry Styles’ Upcoming Acting Roles Including My Policeman

18 September 2020, 15:30 | Updated: 18 September 2020, 15:45

Harry Styles has landed some big film roles
Harry Styles has landed some big film roles. Picture: PA

Harry Styles is turning his attention back to acting.

Harry Styles has landed two leading roles within a week, three years after his part as Alex in Dunkirk – the Christopher Nolan film which was met with international critical acclaim.

It's now been reported the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer will star in My Policeman, days after it was revealed he’ll be in Don’t Worry, Darling, and we’re convinced he'll have a lot more movie offers heading his way.

All Of Harry Styles’ Career-Defining Moments Since Going Solo

Here are all the films Harry’s set to star in, as well as the movies he’s rumoured to appear in.

Harry Styles in The Policeman

Lily James will star as Harry Styles' love interest in My Policeman
Lily James will star as Harry Styles' love interest in My Policeman. Picture: Getty

Harry will star opposite Lily James in LGBTQ+ film My Policeman, a screen adaption of the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts.

The film has been bought by Amazon Studios and tells the story of schoolteacher Marion (James) who instantly falls in love with policeman Tom (Styles) when they first meet.

However, Marion must share Tom with museum curator Patrick who has also fallen in love with the policeman.

The story is set at a time when homosexuality was illegal but the movie will apparently be in a flashback structure, taking place in the 90's but revisiting the events which happened 40 years earlier.

Harry Styles in Don’t Worry, Darling

Florence Pugh will play Harry Styles' wife in Don't Worry, Darling
Florence Pugh will play Harry Styles' wife in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

Harry is reportedly placing Shia LaBeouf in Don’t Worry, Darling, alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

Directed by Olivia Wilde, Styles will play Jack, Florence’s character Alice’s husband.

According to Collider, Alice begins to question her sanity when odd things begin happening in her community, all the while her husband is hiding a ‘dark secret’.

The film is described on IMDB as a ‘psychological thriller’.

Will Harry Styles be in X-Men?

Harry Styles is rumoured to be playing a supervillain in the X-Men remake
Harry Styles is rumoured to be playing a supervillain in the X-Men remake. Picture: Getty

It’s seemingly been a busy year for Harry in regards to big screen roles, and after it was revealed he’d be in Don’t Worry, Darling it emerged he’s ‘in talks’ with Marvel for a role in the X-Men remake.

Speculation began when Netflix writer Kris Tapley tweeted and deleted that Harry will star in a Marvel film “no one knows he’s in.”

To add fuel to the speculation, We Got This Covered claimed the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer will be involved in Marvel's X-Men reboot, for the part of Pyro – a supervillain with the ability to manipulate and control fire.

A number of stars are said to be being eyed up by MCU for the job, but Marvel are apparently “indeed interested” in Mr Styles.

