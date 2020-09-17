All Of Harry Styles’ Career-Defining Moments Since Going Solo

Harry Styles has had a hugely successful solo career. Picture: PA

Harry Styles is among the biggest pop stars in the world right now, let’s take a look at some of his most career-defining moments since he went solo

One Direction’s Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Harry Styles all embarked on their solo careers in 2015, less than one year after Zayn Malik left the band, and each of the boys have gone on to be hugely successful in their own right.

Harry released his second album, ‘Fine Line’, in December 2019 following the success of his self-titled debut album in May 2018 but in between making music he’s become a fashion icon, actor, and friend to the stars.

Harry Styles Lands Huge Movie Role Opposite Florence Pugh In 'Don't Worry Darling'

From being the face of Gucci to starring in a critically-acclaimed film, Harry of course wouldn’t be anywhere near his celebrity status today without The X Factor but since branching away from the band he’s carved out a brand of his own.

Here are some of Harry’s career-defining moments since taking the solo road…

Releasing his debut single ‘Sign of the Times’ in 2017

Harry Styles on Saturday Night Live in 2017. Picture: Getty

‘Sign of the Times’ was Harry’s first solo single and the Number 1 song was, ironically, a sign of things to come for the pop star.

His debut album released weeks later only assured fans he was here to stay solo for the long-run.

Harry guests performs on Saturday Night Live

Days after realising his debut solo single, the One Direction star made his Saturday Night Live debut as both a solo performer and a guest alongside the evening’s host Jimmy Fallon.

His appearance went down a storm, so much so that he was invited back to host a couple of years later.

Harry stars in Dunkirk – and is met with praise from movie critics

Harry Styles proved his passion for acting in Dunkirk. Picture: Getty

2017 continued to be a big year for Harry, as he appeared in Christopher Nolan’s World War II movie, Dunkirk.

His acting debut was met with worldwide praise from critics and only heightened Harry’s passion for acting.

Harry heads on his first solo tour

Harry Styles wore some iconic outfits on his 2017 tour. Picture: Getty

Harry’s solo tour in 2017 proved so successful he had to add more dates into 2018!

After touring the world with 1D, Harry showed he can command the stage alone, wearing some sensational outfits along the way.

Harry becomes the face of Gucci in 2018

After modelling for and wearing the brand for quite some time, it was no surprise Harry was made the face of Gucci.

He’s close friends with creative director Alessandro Michele and remains an ambassador for the brand to this day.

Harry hosts SNL

In November 2019, Harry hosted and was the musical guest for Saturday Night Live, showing off his comedic value and light-hearted persona once again.

He also wasn’t afraid to throw a few jokes at his 1D past and former bandmate Zayn Malik.

Co-hosting the MET Gala

Harry Styles cemented himself as a fashion icon at the MET Gala 2019. Picture: Getty

Just when you thought Mr Styles couldn’t get any bigger, he certified his status as a fashion icon by co-hosting the MET Gala – dressed in a Gucci jumpsuit, of course.

For the camp theme Alessandro Michele designed Hazza a sheer ensemble with a ruffled collar and embroidered sleeves.

And the head-to-toe look was epic.

Harry's album ‘Fine Line’ breaks records

Harry broke records with his second album, ‘Fine Line’, when it was released in December last year, as he became the first UK male artist to debut at Numer 1 with his first two albums.

He was scheduled to head on a worldwide tour in 2020, but the dates have all been postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

However, he has since managed to land his second acting job in Don’t Worry, Darling opposite Florence Pugh.

We can’t wait to see what else Harry’s got in store.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News