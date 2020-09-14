Harry Styles Will Reportedly Star In Marvel's New X-Men Reboot

Harry Styles is apparently in talks to star in an X-Men reboot. Picture: Getty / Marvel

Harry Styles will apparently star in a brand new Marvel movie.

Harry Styles has been open in the past about wanting to pursue his acting talents, after the success of his role in 2017 movie Dunkirk.

And after it was revealed he’ll star opposite Florence Pugh in new Olivia Wilde-directed film Don’t Worry Darling, it’s now been claimed the chart-topping pop star is set to appear in a new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

On Friday, Netflix writer Kris Tapley tweeted and deleted that Harry will star in a Marvel movie “no one knows he’s in.”

Harry Styles is apparently being eyed-up for a new Marvel movie. Picture: Twitter

Harry Styles is apparently being eyed up for the role of Pyro. Picture: Marvel

Quote-tweeting an announcement confirming Harry’s role in Don’t Worry Darling, Kris wrote to his 21k followers: “Second if we’re counting the Marvel movie no one knows he’s in.”

The tweet was quickly deleted but Harry’s committed fanbase of course screen-grabbed it within moments.

To add fuel to the speculation, We Got This Covered claim the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer will be involved in Marvel's X-Men reboot, for the part of Pyro – a supervillain with the ability to manipulate and control fire.

A number of stars are said to be being eyed up by MCU for the job, but Marvel are apparently “indeed interested” in Mr Styles.

Harry Styles was praised for his role in Dunkirk. Picture: Getty

Rumours often go viral on social media that Hollywood stars are having meetings with Marvel, so Harry could just be another name thrown into the mix, but fans remain hopeful nonetheless.

It comes days after Harry was confirmed to be in Don’t Worry Darling, replacing Shia LaBeouf after he had to drop out due to a schedule clash.

The film will be Harry’s first confirmed movie project since he appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, where he received positive reviews from critics for his role as a young soldier.

Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller about an unhappy housewife in the 1950s.

Harry will play the role of Jack, but fans are yet to find out more about his character.

