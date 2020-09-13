Harry Styles Lands Huge Movie Role Opposite Florence Pugh In 'Don't Worry Darling'

Harry Styles has replaced Shia LaBeouf in director Olivia Wilde's new movie Don't Worry Darling.

Harry Styles is set to star alongside Florence Pugh in director Olivia Wilde's upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling.

The One Direction star will replace Shia LaBeouf in the movie, who has pulled out due to scheduling conflicts.

Little Women star Florence Pugh, Star Trek actor Chris Pine and 50 Shades... lead Dakota Johnson are also in the film's cast.

It's Harry's first filming project since his major role in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk three years ago.

The 26-year-old received positive reviews from critics for his role as a young British solider in the World War II epic.

Harry has since been linked with a number of Hollywood roles but this is the first where his involvement is confirmed.

We don't know loads about Don't Worry Darling yet, but it's thought to be a psychological thriller set in the 1950s.

Collider reports that Florence will play "unhappy housewife who slowly begins to question her own sanity when she starts to notice strange occurrences in her small, utopian community in the California desert."

Harry will play her "picture-perfect husband, who loves her dearly, but is hiding a dark secret from her."

Production is expected to start this autumn but no further details about release dates have been given yet.

