Harry Styles To Star In Gay Romance Movie Alongside Lily James

Harry Styles and Lily James are set to star in My Policeman. Picture: Getty

The 'Sign of the Times' singer has been cast in Amazon's adaptation of My Policeman, alongside Lily James.

Harry Styles is taking Hollywood by storm, following his big-screen debut in Dunkirk. Recently, the 'Fine Line' pop star has been cast in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry, Darling, and is rumoured to portray a superhero in Marvel's reboot of X-Men.

Now, according to reports, the One Direction singer has landed another acting role - this time, starring opposite Lily James - in Amazon's adaptation of My Policeman.

My Policeman is a critically acclaimed novel released in 2012, focussing on the gay relationship of a policeman named Tom, who marries a female schoolteacher, Marion, due to the social constraints of the 50s.

Despite being married to Marion, Tom falls for a male museum curator, called Patrick, who is soon arrested after Marion becomes jealous of his relationship with Tom, and accuses Patrick of indecency.

While it hasn't been confirmed, it's assumed that Harry Styles will play the titular policeman, Tom, while Lily James will star as his wife, Marion.

Lily James will star opposite Harry Styles in Amazon's next film. Picture: Getty

Tony Award winner, Michael Grandage, is set to direct the movie, while the American screenwriter, Ron Nyswaner - who also wrote the likes of Academy Award-winning Philadelphia - is set to adapt this book for the screen.

Lily James has received acclaim for her roles in films such as Disney's 2015 live-action adaptation as Cinderella, as well as for her performances in the likes of Baby Driver, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Yesterday.

Harry Styles' next project, Don't Worry, Darling, will see him play Florence Pugh's love interest in Olivia Wilde's anticipated thriller, which is also set during the 1950s.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer joins an incredible cast, boasting the likes of Dakota Johnson and Chris Pine, after Harry got the role when Shia LaBeouf left the role.