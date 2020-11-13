Harry Styles Loved Being In One Direction & Teases New Music

Harry Styles loved being in One Direction. Picture: PA

Harry Styles just made history landing the cover of American Vogue, where he spoke about his amazing experience being in One Direction and making new music.

Harry Styles has just made history as the first male to cover American Vogue on his own and the incredible interview that came with it has updated fans on just what the 'Adore You' singer has been busy with, including working on new music.

The 26-year-old set the internet on fire dropping his editorial shoot and feature length interview on his usually silent social media and fans (us included) rushed to read what the star had to say.

He is without doubt one of the biggest and coolest stars on the entire planet, but that didn't stop Haz from gushing about his time in One Direction, the band in which he first found fame along with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan.

Harry said: "I think the typical thing is to come out of a band like that and almost feel like you have to apologize for being in it, but I loved my time in it."

"It was all new to me, and I was trying to learn as much as I could."

One Direction at the BRIT Awards 2014. Picture: Getty

Just when we thought we couldn't love him any more than we already do, he makes us burst into tears remembering the happiest of 1D days?!

Fans, never ones to miss event he tiniest detail, have also picked up on the fact Harry referenced music he's been woking on in 2020, which is one of the only hints we've had he's been working on new music since 2019's 'Fine Line'.

The interviewer noted: "In the music he has been working on in 2020, Styles wants to capture the experimental spirit that informed his second album."

So, what to do with this overload of information (and photos we will be pouring over for the rest of the year)?!

