Harry Styles's Year Book Entry Revealed In Viral TikTok

Harry Styles's yearbook entry revealed on TikTok. Picture: TikTok @janineandbrett/ PA

Harry Styles's yearbook has been put on TikTok by a former class mate and it spookily guessed he'd be the best dressed singer out there years before he made it big.

Harry Styles is such an enormous superstar these days it's hard to imagine him in a school uniform with all of us normal people, let alone being in a school year with him before he knew he was destined for stardom.

So, when someone dusted off their yearbook with the 'Adore You' singer in it and put it on TikTok, it was bound to blow up.

TikTik account @janineandbrett posted the priceless piece on content, as the girl's boyfriend (presumably Brett) was in the same school year as the 'Golden' singer at Holmes Chapel Secondary School in Cheshire.

Inside the yearbook sees some never-seen-before snaps of the 26-year-old in his uniform, with his trademark floppy hair on full display- this wouldn't have been long before his infamous audition that placed him in One Direction.

Harry Styles writes his leaving message in yearbook. Picture: TikTok @janineandbrett

Harry Styles grins in a hoodie in his yearbook. Picture: TikTok @janineandbrett

Hilariously, Harry missed out on the 'most likely to win The X Factor' award to another pupil, but somehow we don't think he'll be too sour about this.

We're not sure about the student who won it though...

However, Mr. Styles did win the award for 'Best Dressed', which back then, consisted of plenty of branded hoodies and trackies.

It's kind of crazy to think how far the star has come and is now considered to be one of the best dressed people on the whole of planet earth.

Harry Styles won Best Dressed in his 2010 yearbook. Picture: Getty

If only 16-year-old Harry could see himself being the face of Gucci mens tailoring and sending the internet into meltdown from simply wearing a cardigan.

TBH, it was a great cardigan.

