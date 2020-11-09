Harry Styles Secretly Features On Little Mix’s New Song ‘Breathe’

Harry Styles features on Little Mix's song 'Breathe'. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles’ vocals make a low-key feature on Little Mix’s new song ‘Breathe’ and honestly we don’t know why we didn’t notice this sooner.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall dropped their sixth album ‘Confetti’ on Friday and fans have just noticed Harry Styles’ vocals are a subtle addition.

WATCH: Little Mix At The EMAs – Their Performance And Four Moments We Can't Stop Talking About

In their new song ‘Breathe’, Harry's unmissable voice can be heard shouting “hey” at a concert (remember those?) and the 12-second feature already has us dreaming about a full on Little Mix X Harry collab.

Harry Styles vocals are at the start of Little Mix's song 'Breathe'. Picture: Getty

The girls covered Harry’s ‘Falling’ earlier this year, and now it’s emerged his vocals are on the band’s new album it’s clear they stan Mr Styles almost as hard as us.

Songwriter Cass Lowe, who helped produce and write some of the new album, pretty much confirmed Harry’s voice is on the track when a fan replied to his post about ‘Confetti’ demanding answers.

“Can you confirm who the ‘hey!’ At the beginning of BREATHE belongs to? Pretty sure I hear Harry Styles,” they quizzed.

And Cass responded with a sneaky side-eyes emoji, refusing to spill the tea – but which also means yes, yes it is.

Songwriter Cass Lowe confirmed Harry Styles' vocals feature on 'Breathe'. Picture: Cass Lowe/Instagram

Mixers and Harries have almost imploded at the revelation, with one person replying: “I can’t I’m freaking out!”

“Dying rn,” tweeted another.

Little Mix and Harry share the same American label, Columbia Records, and have of course known each other for nine years as Harry and One Direction appeared on The X Factor the year before Little Mix won it.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV& Film News