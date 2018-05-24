Little Mix's Jesy Nelson: What You Need To Know From Age, Net Worth And Boyfriend

24 May 2018, 17:30 | Updated: 30 October 2018, 16:57

Jesy Nelson performs with Little Mix

How old is Jesy Nelson and how much is she worth? Little Mix fans have been asking questions as they tease their fifth album.

Little Mix have been making headlines as they record their fifth album while Jesy Nelson has been on holiday with her boyfriend.

Questioning why she’s missing from the studio, fans of the 'Power' singers have become particularly interested in finding out more about Jesy, such as details including her age, net worth and new boyfriend.

Here’s all the answers you need about Perrie Edwards’ bestie…

 Little Mix

(PIC: Getty)

How old is Jesy Nelson and where is she from?

One of the older members of Little Mix, Jesy is 26 years old and celebrates her birthday on June 14.

She was born in Romford, Essex.

How much is Jesy Nelson worth?

The Little Mix ladies have had HUGE success since winning The X Factor in 2011 and a whole range of successful endorsement deals, from their make-up line LMX, to 'Simple' skincare and dry shampoo, and they've climbed up the UK celebrity rich list to 6th place.

As of 2015 it was said the girls had a combined net worth of £12million in 2015, but they now have a combined fortune of £48 million- a whopping £12million each. Not bad at all.

Little Mix Jesy Nelson

 (PIC:Jesy Nelson/Instagram)

Who is Jesy Nelson’s boyfriend?

The pop star has bagged herself a beau in the shape of Harry James – a former rapper who goes by the name Fugative.

He had a number of hits and even worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Wiley.

Little Mix Jesy Nelson boyfriend Harry James

 (PIC:Jesy Nelson/Instagram)

Jesy Nelson’s Snapchat and Instagram

A favourite on social media, Jessy shares constant updates on Instagram under the name @jesynelson.

It appears Jesy has removed herself from Snapchat at the moment.

