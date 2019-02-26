Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes: When Did Little Mix Star And Love Island Hunk Meet And When Did They Go Instagram Official?

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes have confirmed their romance with a series of PDAs. Picture: Getty / Splash

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes have been dating for a matter of weeks, sending fans into overdrive when they were spotted intimately kissing in a kebab shop.

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, 27, and Love Island 2017 contestant Chris Hughes, 26, have finally confirmed their relationship, after making things social media official during their romantic break to Dublin.

The couple have now been spotted passionately kissing, saying a romantic goodbye before they went their separate ways following their first trip away together.

But when did their relationship begin? Here’s everything you need to know about the new loved-up duo...

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes were spotted kissing when they arrived back from Dublin. Picture: Splash

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes have already had their first romantic getaway. Picture: Splash

First Date

Jesy and Chris began dating two months after her split from ex Harry James in November 2018, moving on to the Love Island star in January with a first date at The Cauldron in East London.

The pair took part in a cocktail making class, making sure to avoid including each other in their Instagram Stories – but eagle-eyed fans were quick to put two and two together.

After their date they were papped touching tongues in a kebab shop.

Confirming Their Romance

During a romantic break to Dublin, the couple finally included one another on their respective social media accounts.

As they waited for their flight they larked around on Instagram Stories, with Chris filming himself kissing his new girlfriend on the cheek and Jesy beaming at the camera.

And hours later when they went their separate ways after their mini-break, they were seen smooching in the airport car park.

What Their Friends Have Said

When Jesy’s bandmate Perrie Edwards was grilled by Capital’s Roman Kemp in January, the pop star said her pal’s new beau “seems really nice”.

She revealed: “He seems really nice. I can’t spill the beans on my best friend I’m afraid, no.”

We hope Jesy is lucky in love this time around!

