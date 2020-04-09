Have Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Split? Couple Face Break Up Rumours After 16 Months Together

Have Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes split? Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

Have Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes split? Let's take a look at the rumours their 16-month relationship is over.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes have reportedly split after a 16 month relationship, according to The Daily Mail.

Sources told the publication it was the 'Touch' singer who ended things with the former Love Island star over the phone, having thought their relationship had 'run its course.'

The source said: "She split up with him last week in a phone call, as she thought the relationship had run its course. There are no hard feelings."

"Jesy said he was surprisingly fine about it and thinks she will stay friends with him."

However, as Chris only took on Little Mix's 'Break-Up Song' TikTok challenge a matter of days ago, fans are sceptial whether the rumours have any substance to them.

The band also chatted with Roman on Instagram for Capital, where Jesy openly chatted about Chris and how long it took him to learn the routine, which has also got us stumped.

Fans confused over Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes's reported split. Picture: Twitter

Others are commenting on how Jesy hasn't uploaded any photos of Chris onto her Instagram in quite some time, something she had been doing frequently, leading them to believe the rumours might be true.

A fan wrote: "Just stalking jesy and chris’ instagrams and can’t see any recent pics of them that I’ve seen... wondering if they’ve split up and now my whole week is ruined."

Just stalking jesy and chris’ instagrams and can’t see any recent pics of them that I’ve seen... wondering if they’ve split up and now my whole week is ruined 😭 — Nicole (@Nic0leRobertson) April 8, 2020

The pair first got together early in 2019, taking part in a cocktail making class and making sure to avoid including each other in their Instagram Stories – but eagle-eyed fans were quick to put two and two together.

After their date they were infamously papped touching tongues in a kebab shop in London, and went Instagram official soon after.

Neither have yet confirmed or denied the split rumours.

