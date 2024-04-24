Is Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Timotheé Chalamet's Baby?

24 April 2024, 15:19 | Updated: 24 April 2024, 15:42

Fans think Kylie Jenner might be pregnant
Fans think Kylie Jenner might be pregnant. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

After a viral post on X, formerly known as Twitter, everyone is wondering, is Kylie Jenner actually pregnant? Here are all the rumours explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Not long ago the rumour was that Kylie Jenner and Timotheé Chalamet had split but now the rumours have done a 180° and fans are convinced their lack of public outings is due to Kylie being pregnant with her third child.

Kylie already shares two children, Stormi and Aire, with her ex-partner Travis Scott but after a viral post on X (formerly known as Twitter) the internet went into meltdown at the prospect of Kylie expecting another baby with boyfriend Timotheé.

It was a post made by Pop Tings but other pop culture pages haven't followed suit which could suggest there's little substance behind the rumour. However, a pretty convincing podcast clip is doing the rounds - more on this below.

Kylie and Wonka star Timmy were the unexpected couple to come out of 2023 but their displays of affection towards one another at the Golden Globes and US Open has fans hard-core shipping them now.

But are the cute couple now expecting a child together? Here's what we know.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globe Awards 2024
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globe Awards 2024. Picture: Getty

Is Kylie Jenner pregnant?

According to TMZ, Kylie Jenner is absolutely not pregnant. The publication said their sources denied the claims started up by podcaster Daniel Tosh, who we reference below.

Kylie was seen drinking a new alcoholic seltzer called 'Sprinter' recently which would also suggest she's not expecting.

When did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet rumours start?

Although X account Pop Tings were the first to comment on the pregnancy rumours the claims actually stem back to a photo said to of been taken at a memorial for Kris Jenner's late sister - the picture was shared on TikTok.

In the photo, Kylie is noticeably without her usual glam while her sisters, her mum and her nan of course have their usual makeup on. And while the other ladies were in their Sunday best the mum-of-two was dressed casually in a black tracksuit.

Someone commented: "I know what that signature Kylie tracksuit means"

Kylie Jenner and Stormi attend Valentino show

Will Kylie Jenner announce she's pregnant on The Kardashians?

With the pregnancy rumours starting up again fans resurfaced a clip from David Tosh's podcast 'Tosh Show' from just a few weeks ago.

In the clip David claims that an employee at a grocery store in Malibu revealed to him that The Kardashians had filmed their season five finale there the day before.

"Spoiler alert, this is for the upcoming season of the show," David started, "they rented out the entire store, shut it down and then they acted like they were grocery shopping and then this was the scene that apparently happened...

"Kylie reveals that she's pregnant again. With, wait for it, Timotheé Chalamet's kid."

David reiterated that he wasn't verifying the news but insisted that was what the member of staff had told him. TMZ have said their sources insist The Kardashians "hasn't filmed at a grocery store once for the upcoming season".

Kylie Jenner and Timotheé Chalamet at the US Open
Kylie Jenner and Timotheé Chalamet at the US Open. Picture: Getty

It wouldn't be a surprise if Kylie was keeping her third pregnancy as a secret as she did that for her pregnancy with her eldest, Stormi. Plus Timotheé is a very private guy, so maybe they are spending this time out of the spotlight.

Or maybe the rumours have truly come from nothing and there's nothing to speculate on at all.

