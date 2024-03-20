Kris Jenner's Only Sister Passes Away Unexpectedly

Kris Jenner's sister Karen Houghton passed on the 18th of March, 2024. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @krisjenner

By Tiasha Debray

Kris Jenner announced on social media that her sister passed away unexpectedly on the 18th of March.

Kris Jenner has been seen living her best life recently, she’s been out and about as she shared the red carpet with her daughters Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, partner Corey Gamble on her arm.

She attended the launch of Kylie’s debut fragrance 'Cosmic' and she’s only just celebrated the birthday of Rob Kardashian when suddenly, out of the blue, the titan socialite was hit with a tragic loss.

Kris’ only sister, Karen Houghton, tragically and unexpectedly passed away on the 18th of March.

Kris Jenner and her sister had a complicated relationship with one another. Picture: Instagram: @krisjenner

TMZ reported that The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department recieved an emergency call for medical aid at 1.30pm on Monday the 18th of March. According to the report, fire officials attempted to provide lifesaving measures however Karen had passed away by the time the deputies arrived on scene.

The publication couldn’t identify what the medical emergency initially was and the exact circumstances that surrounded Karen’s passing have been deemed unclear. However county officials have reportedly cited natural causes as her cause of death.

Karen was born three years after Kris and the sisters grew up together in San Diego. Their parents Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Campbell and Robert Houghton divorced when Kris was only seven years old and Karen, four.

Karen was born three years after Kris and the sisters grew up together in San Diego. Picture: Instagram: @krisjenner

When Kris was 19 and Karen was 16, their father died getting into an accident after drink driving. Robert passed away soon after, from internal injuries sustained in the damage.

But MJ stayed close to the family, and keen eyed fans will have seen her appear in The Kardashians, in the past.

Speaking to Parents in 2022, Kris said "I just feel so grateful to still have my mom with us, she's 88… The older I get, the more I appreciate my family and everyone around me."

Despite it being known that the sisters had a complicated relationship, the death of Karen had reportedly hit Kris quite hard.

Kris has taken to Instagram to share a tribute of her late sister and it read: "It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly.

"My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out.

"She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter.

"She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen's passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised.

The message concluded: "We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister."

