By Abbie Reynolds

Beyoncé went blonde for the premiere of her concert movie 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé'! Here's a look at who attended, from Lizzo to Kelly Rowland the stars showed out for the 'Crazy in Love' singer.

Beyoncé and her star-studded guest list stunned Beverly Hills on Saturday night for the premiere of her concert movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre.

The singer turned up in a floor length metallic gown, paired with silver gloves and flawless platinum blonde locks. She must have taken her pics ahead of time as it was reported that she skipped the silver carpet and discretely slipped into the screening.

The Renaissance premiere greeted celebrities, such as Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble - as well as the star's Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams - with a glistening silver backdrop and matching grey floor.

Fans will be gutted to see that long time industry friend Taylor Swift wasn't present at the private screening despite Beyoncé turning up to The Era's Tour film premiere earlier this year. But really it's no surprise since the 'Blank Space' singer is currently touring in South America.

Details of the premiere were kept under wraps, with guests invited with a save-the-date that only included the screening’s 7 p.m. start time and a “COZY opulence” dress code. Here's a look at some of the best dressed celebs who graced the silver carpet.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly matched her fellow Destiny's Child musician and stunned in a dazzling sliver Jean Paul Gaultier X Rabanne number.

Kelly Rowland attends the World Premiere of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé". Picture: Getty

Halle Bailey

The Little Mermaid actress really played into the 'COZY' of it all in a fluffy black mini dress. She took to Instagram to say the film is "so fantastic" - eek the BeyHive is buzzin'.

Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé". Picture: Getty

Janelle Monáe

Janelle showed us what Beyoncé meant when she said 'opulence' and rocked this floating polka dot dress by ANNAKIKI. That's right... the dress had a built in device which kept the skirt flowing all night long.

Janelle Monáe attends the World Premiere of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé". Picture: Getty

Michelle Williams

The third member of Destiny's child was also there to support Bey. Michelle was styled in a Bishme Cromartie art piece which gave everything it needed to give.

Michelle Williams attends the World Premiere of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé". Picture: Getty

Victoria Monét

The 'On My Mama' superstar broke up the monochromatic looks with this sparkling red number. The gown was a custom made crystal mesh dress by Theophilio, Jared Lehr and Jimmy Choo.

Victoria Monét attends the World Premiere of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé". Picture: Getty

All the celebs have left raving reviews of the show and it has been described by critics as much more than just a filmed concert. After the success of Taylor Swift's Era's Tour film we have no doubt that Beyoncé is going to release a hit movie.

