Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour Film: Trailer, Tickets And UK Release Date

By Kathryn Knight

Beyoncé has announced the Renaissance film after wrapping on her record-breaking world tour. But will it be coming to cinemas in the UK?

Beyoncé has confirmed 'Renaissance' the world tour concert film is coming out in December, after the epic show made it the highest-grossing tour by a female artist.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, has apparently been in the works for years and documents the beginning of the tour from its inception and opening night all the way to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

Similar to Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, which documented her preparation and performance at Coachella 2018, the 'Renaissance' movie will show just how hard Bey and her team work to put on such a history-making concert.

It will also include behind-the-scenes footage of Beyoncé’s family including Jay-Z and kids Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.

After Bey announced the film a few days after wrapping on her tour dates, fans want to know more about the film, including how to get tickets and whether it’s coming out in UK cinemas like Vue, Odeon and Cineworld.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the 'Renaissance' World Tour. Picture: Getty

When is Beyoncé’s 'Renaissance' film coming out?

Beyoncé’s concert film is coming out on 1st December in cinemas in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Details on an international release date are reportedly still to come.

Beyoncé’s following in Taylor Swift’s footsteps by signing a deal with AMC Theatres.

When is Beyoncé’s 'Renaissance' film coming out in the UK?

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé doesn’t yet have a UK release date. As it stands, only the US, Canada and Mexico have release dates.

We’ll update this page as soon as Beyoncé announces a UK release date for her film.

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' world tour broke records. Picture: Getty

How to get tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance film

Anyone who was lucky enough to see the 'Renaissance' world tour live will of course want to re-live the incredible show as soon as they can. Meanwhile those who missed out will be keen to watch the movie as soon as it’s released in theatres.

If you’re in a country where tickets are available already, all you have to do is head to amctheatres.com and Fandango.com.

Tickets cost $22, which is around £18.15.

Will Beyoncé’s 'Renaissance' film be on Netflix?

There’s no news just yet on whether the Renaissance film will be on Netflix where Homecoming is also available, but fans are hoping the movie will eventually be added to the platform following its cinema release.

Blue Ivy joined mum Beyoncé on the Renaissance world tour. Picture: Getty

Is there a trailer for Beyoncé’s Renaissance film?

There is a trailer for Renaissance: A Beyoncé Film! You can watch it at the top of this page. In the trailer, we get to see Beyoncé preparing for the epic concert, from rehearsals to the moment she’s about to head on stage.

She says over the clips of her getting ready: “When I am performing, I am nothing but free. The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged."

‘Renaissance’ did just that, as well as going onto become the highest-grossing tour by a woman artist in history, making more than $461 million.

