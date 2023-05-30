Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour: All The Celeb Appearances So Far

All the celebs spotted at the 'Renaissance' tour. Picture: Getty

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Savannah Roberts

Here are all the celebrities that have attended 'Renaissance' concerts as Beyoncé continues to pull a celebrity crowd on tour.

Whilst on the Renaissance' tour, Beyoncé has been making headlines, she's been turning out looks, and delivering insane vocals and choreo every single night.

So it comes as no surprise that the 'CUFF IT' musician is drawing an A-list crowd at each concert, most recently her Paris show attracted the likes of Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion and so many more.

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour Outfits Prove Why She’s That Girl

And we just have to mention that the star's daughter (and Grammy award winner) Blue Ivy has not only attended the shows but she's performed on stage with her mum – multiple times!

Bey's London show also pulled the celebrity crowd, Dua Lipa, and Frank Ocean were two of many to show up in support of the hit-maker.

Here are all the famous faces spotted in that awfully full VIP section at Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' concerts...

Beyonce becomes the biggest Grammy winner in history

Beyoncé's is entertaining A-listers on tour. Picture: Getty

Dua Lipa

Beyoncé has five nights lined up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and on the first she had none other then pop star Dua Lipa attend!

The 'Levitating' songstress sent concertgoers into a frenzy when she showed up in the VIP section and was even spotted hitting up the champagne bar and chatting to supermodel Naoimi Campbell.

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir support Beyoncé

The 'Renaissance' tour officially became a family show when all three of Beyoncé's children showed up in support of their seriously talented mother.

Blue Ivy Carter, 11, wowed audiences in Paris when she took to the stage to smash the choreography alongside her mum – Bey must have been so proud!

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir, both 5, were also in attendance and it seemed they were starstruck to see their older sister perform to a crowd of 80,000 people.

A fan video even shows Rumi holding up a sign for her sis that read: "We love you Blue."

Rumi Carter and a friend supporting Blue Ivy as she performed on stage yesterday with Beyoncé is the CUTEST thing 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/PTShrxFfTC — B E Y N A T I O N 2.0 (@beynation444) May 27, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion

It's a well-known fact that Megan Thee Stallion is a member of the BeyHive so, of course, she had to see the Queen live on her sixth world tour to date.

The rapper was seen dancing along in the crowd to all of the 'Renaissance' bops and she was even spotted having a blast with none other than Jay-Z.

Selena Gomez

Selena rocked up to see Queen Bey in none other than the City of Love, she looked effortlessly chic in a near-floor-length black leather trench coat.

Her trip to the tour wasn't without controversy with footage going viral of the star seemingly responding to a security guard being strict with fans approaching her, however the video is unclear.

Selena Gomez spotted at Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance World Tour.’ pic.twitter.com/Komnr827s8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 26, 2023

Kylie and Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner took her entourage as well as momager Kris Jenner to see Beyoncé's star-studded Paris show and it looks like everyone's both had the time of their lives!

The make-up mogul even shared an Insta dump from the musical night and it's safe to say we're all feeling a little jealous.

Kylie took her crew to Beyoncé's concert. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital