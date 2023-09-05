Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Seen Kissing At Beyoncé Concert

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are dating. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have had their first public outing as a couple – and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are finally showing off their love IRL after rumours they’re dating first circulated a whole seven months ago. The couple were seen kissing at Beyoncé’ ‘Renaissance’ concert in LA on Monday night, cosying up in the VIP section of the crowd.

The A-list pair arrived with Kylie’s famous family including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, proving Timothée’s part of the famous family already.

Later on in the night they were seen all over each other, with Timothée wrapping his arms around his girlfriend as they danced together. Timothée was also seen sweetly kissing Kylie on the hand as they watched Bey on stage.

Fans can’t get over the couple’s new display of PDA, which you can watch on here, commenting on how cute they are.

“Timmy kissing her hand that’s what got me,” one person wrote on X (Twitter), as another said: “I’m screaming. They’re so cute together omg.”

Timothée and Kylie have reportedly been dating since January this year. Gossip site Deux Moi first reported the news at the start of the year and a few months on the actor’s car was spotted at Kylie’s house.

There were rumours they’d hard launch their relationship at Coachella but Kylie reportedly just ‘wanted to chill and have fun’. Her sister Kendall’s also good friends with the actor, making it easy for the Hollywood star to integrate into her life.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are getting serious. Picture: Getty

It wasn’t until June that first photos of the couple emerged, showing them walking side by side at what seemed to be a family barbecue

Rumours emerged in August the two had cooled off their relationship, but the speculation was quickly quashed with sources claiming they’re simply keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.

Timothee Chalamet was seen packing on the PDA with Kylie Jenner. Picture: Getty

Kylie and Timothée are yet to address their relationship themselves but the makeup mogul is notoriously a private person so it’s unlikely they’ll discuss their romance anytime soon.

Given they’ve just made their first public outing as a couple though – and showing no signs of hiding their connection – is a sure sign these two are serious about one another.

