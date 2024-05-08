Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slams Estranged Husband Over 'Lies' In Brutal Post

By Sam Prance

"People will see who you really are soon."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has accused her estranged husband Ryan Anderson of lying about their dog Pixie to gain sympathy.

Last month (Apr 27), Gypsy Rose Blanchard officially got back together with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker after splitting from her husband Ryan Anderson and filing a restraining order against him. Talking to TMZ, Gypsy said: "After reconnecting earlier this month, we realised that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance."

Now, Ryan has taken to TikTok to open up about his side of the story and how he's been doing since the breakup, the restraining order and Gypsy's rekindled relationship with Ken. However, Gypsy has also fired back in the comments.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson before they split. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Last week (May 7), Ryan posted a TikTok video thanking fans for their support.

He said: "I'm just hanging out, me and Pixie [Ryan and Gypsy's dog], enjoying the day. I just thank y'all. I really appreciate it."

Tearing up, he then added: "Everybody wants me to tell my side and that's all I can say right now. A lot has happened. Just hanging in there."

Shortly afterwards, Gypsy called Ryan out in a now-deleted comment on the video. She wrote: "Tell them how you want to get rid of Pixie.. I have the receipts. Funny how all you post is her and then you text how you want to dump her off on someone else. People will see who you really are soon."

Clapping back, Ryan then wrote: "I am thinking of giving her to an actual family. like i wanted with you".

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Now Deleted Comment On Ryan Anderson's Instagram. Picture: @theryananderson via TikTok

Gypsy is yet to open up publicly about her split from Ryan. However, PEOPLE reported that she did confirm their split in a message on her private Facebook page in April. Gypsy wrote: "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

She added: "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

Gypsy then reunited with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. They've since got matching tattoos of husky dogs together and are currently still together.

