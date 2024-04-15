Gypsy Rose Blanchard files restraining order against husband Ryan Anderson amid divorce

By Katie Louise-Smith

Gypsy has filed for divorce after separating from Ryan Anderson, three months after being released from prison.

Weeks after announcing her separation from husband Ryan Anderson, it's now been reported that Gypsy Rose Blanchard has filed a restraining order against him.

Back in March, Gypsy confirmed that she had separated from Ryan in a private Facebook post obtained by PEOPLE. In her post, she wrote: "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart."

The two got married in 2022, while Gypsy was still in prison, and made several appearances together after Gypsy's release while she was promoting her e-Book and docuseries. They also shared glimpses into their relationship on social media.

Earlier this month (April), it was confirmed that Gypsy had filed for divorce, and now it's been reported that she has filed a restraining order against Ryan.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard files restraining order against estranged husband. Picture: @gypsyrose_a_blanchard via Instagram, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In a report from PEOPLE, who obtained the court documents, attorneys for Gypsy filed the restraining order against Ryan.

Gypsy is also reportedly requesting Ryan to pay interim and long term spousal support because Gypsy is "in need and defendant has ability to pay and she is not at fault for the dissolution of marriage."

Gypsy is also asking the court to deny spousal support to him from her.

Gypsy has not spoken about the reasons behind her separation and divorce, nor has there been any insight into why Gypsy filed the restraining order, but Ryan has taken to social media to update his followers on what is going on.

In a video posted on TikTok, Ryan thanks his followers for the "support and nice messages."

"I’m just living my life, guys," he added, before sharing: "Y'all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot, so stay tuned for that."

Gypsy has been filming a new docuseries called Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, which details her life outside of prison. Based on Ryan's comments, it looks like cameras may have been present during their separation.

Gypsy's recent cosmetic surgery will also be part of the documentary, but it's unclear if her reunion with ex-fiancé Ken Urker will also be shown in the series. We'll have to wait and see...

