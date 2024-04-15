Gypsy Rose Blanchard files restraining order against husband Ryan Anderson amid divorce

15 April 2024, 14:34

Why is TikTok so damn obsessed with Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

By Katie Louise-Smith

Gypsy has filed for divorce after separating from Ryan Anderson, three months after being released from prison.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Weeks after announcing her separation from husband Ryan Anderson, it's now been reported that Gypsy Rose Blanchard has filed a restraining order against him.

Back in March, Gypsy confirmed that she had separated from Ryan in a private Facebook post obtained by PEOPLE. In her post, she wrote: "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart."

The two got married in 2022, while Gypsy was still in prison, and made several appearances together after Gypsy's release while she was promoting her e-Book and docuseries. They also shared glimpses into their relationship on social media.

Earlier this month (April), it was confirmed that Gypsy had filed for divorce, and now it's been reported that she has filed a restraining order against Ryan.

READ MORE: Gypsy Rose Blanchard gets matching tattoos with ex-fiancé Ken after splitting with husband

Gypsy Rose Blanchard files restraining order against estranged husband
Gypsy Rose Blanchard files restraining order against estranged husband. Picture: @gypsyrose_a_blanchard via Instagram, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In a report from PEOPLE, who obtained the court documents, attorneys for Gypsy filed the restraining order against Ryan.

Gypsy is also reportedly requesting Ryan to pay interim and long term spousal support because Gypsy is "in need and defendant has ability to pay and she is not at fault for the dissolution of marriage."

Gypsy is also asking the court to deny spousal support to him from her.

Gypsy has not spoken about the reasons behind her separation and divorce, nor has there been any insight into why Gypsy filed the restraining order, but Ryan has taken to social media to update his followers on what is going on.

In a video posted on TikTok, Ryan thanks his followers for the "support and nice messages."

"I’m just living my life, guys," he added, before sharing: "Y'all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot, so stay tuned for that."

Gypsy has been filming a new docuseries called Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, which details her life outside of prison. Based on Ryan's comments, it looks like cameras may have been present during their separation.

Gypsy's recent cosmetic surgery will also be part of the documentary, but it's unclear if her reunion with ex-fiancé Ken Urker will also be shown in the series. We'll have to wait and see...

Read more about Gypsy Rose Blanchard here:

WATCH: Mckenna Grace On Taylor Swift Biopic And 'Tangled' Dream Role

Mckenna Grace On Taylor Swift Biopic And 'Tangled' Dream Role

More News

See more More News

Hailey and Justin silence divorce rumours again

Justin And Hailey Bieber Continue To Defy Divorce Rumours In Sweet Moment At Coachella

Billie Eilish was seen kissing Quenlin Blackwell at Coachella

Who Is Quenlin Blackwell, The YouTuber Billie Eilish Partied With At Coachella?

Billie Eilish plays the Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris show

Billie Eilish's Third Album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft': Everything We Know So Far

How long have Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco been dating?

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Dating Timeline – How They Met And Every Milestone Since

Anne-Marie shares the first picture of her daughter

Anne-Marie Shares First Pictures Of Baby Girl And Husband Slowthai

Jordan North answered some cringe questions for our 'get to know' video

Get To Know Jordan North, Host Of The All New Capital Breakfast Show

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits