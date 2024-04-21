Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says 'The Act' Caused Her Ex-Fiancé To Break Up With Her

Why is TikTok so damn obsessed with Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

By Katie Louise Smith

"I was transformed into a pseudo-celebrity. My personal life became public, which was really hard on Ken."

If you've been following Gypsy Rose Blanchard's story over the past few years, then you'll no doubt have either heard of, or watched, the Hulu series The Act.

The Act, starring Joey King as Gypsy, aired in 2019 and became a huge hit, reigniting the interest in Gypsy and the medical abuse that her mother subjected her to. All of this happened while Gypsy was still in jail. She didn't consent to the show, and had no input into how her story was dramatised.

Now, that she's been released from prison, Gypsy has the chance to share her own story in her own words. In her new e-book, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, Gypsy opened up about the impact that the show had on her life.

Apparently, the attention that the show brought to her and her ex-fiancé Ken resulted in him breaking up with her.

Gypsy Rose opens up about how The Act effected her first engagement. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Hulu

Gypsy Rose and Ken began their relationship after exchanging emails with each other while she was in prison. They had known each for a year-and-a-half before they got engaged in 2019. Four months after they shared their engagement news, it was announced that they had broken up. She called their split her "first experience with real heartbreak".

It turns out that their relationship hit a bit of a rough patch shortly after The Act finished airing, and Gypsy has now explained that the added attention and scrutiny from the general public contributed to the end of their engagement.

"I was transformed into a pseudo-celebrity," Gypsy wrote in the book. "My personal life became public, which was really hard on Ken. Clickbait articles appeared mockingly announcing our engagement."

"Ken was a private person and didn't want the attention or the scrutiny," she continued. "While I understood and shared in his sentiment, I took it hard when he ended our relationship."

Gypsy went on to say that she felt lost after their relationship ended: "The rite of passage of losing my first love happened alone in jail instead of in my bedroom surrounded by girlfriends playing me a breakup mix and eating pints of Ben & Jerry's like in the movies."

Gypsy later got married to Ryan Anderson, who she met after he wrote her a letter in prison. They got engaged during their third visit together, and got married in a small prison ceremony with no guests on July 21st 2022.

After her release from prison, the couple made several media appearances together, and proudly showed off their relationship on social media. In March 2024, three months after her release, Gypsy filed for divorce and split from Ryan. Their breakup will reportedly be shown in Gypsy's upcoming docuseries.

After splitting from Ryan, Gypsy was seen reuniting with Ken and getting matching tattoos with him.

