How Old Was Kylie Jenner When She Had Stormi And Her Baby Boy?

Kylie Jenner began having kids in her early twenties and is now a mum of two. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

By Capital FM

Here’s how old Kylie Jenner was when she gave birth to her children; her daughter Stormi and her son.

Kylie Jenner became a mum-of-two earlier this year when she and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their baby boy.

But just a few years before giving birth to her son, the makeup mogul welcomed her first child; daughter Stormi.

The lip kit queen constantly warms our hearts with updates on Stormi, with the most adorable mother and daughter selfies.

Kylie has been more private with her second child, only sharing glimpses of her son’s hands and feet and she's yet to reveal a snap of his face.

Kylie Jenner gave birth at a younger age compared to her sisters. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She is also yet to announce the name of her newborn after telling fans she had changed his name after initially naming him Wolf Webster.

The Kylie Skin founder continues to be the ultimate fun mom, throwing parties for her kids and taking them on trips to Disneyland.

But how old was Kylie when she had Stormi and her baby boy?

Here’s what you need to know…

Kylie Jenner welcomed her baby boy in February this year. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner welcomed Stormi in 2018. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott now have two kids together. Picture: Alamy

How old was Kylie Jenner when she had Stormi and her son?

Kylie welcomed her daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018, when she was just 20 years old.

The reality TV star was the youngest of her sisters to welcome a baby into the family, with her elder Kardashian siblings Kim, Khloe and Kourtney beginning to have children in their thirties.

Kylie gave birth again almost exactly four years later, welcoming her son on February 2, 2022, at 24 years old.

