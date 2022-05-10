How Old Was Kylie Jenner When She Had Stormi And Her Baby Boy?

10 May 2022, 16:08

Kylie Jenner began having kids in her early twenties and is now a mum of two
Kylie Jenner began having kids in her early twenties and is now a mum of two. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s how old Kylie Jenner was when she gave birth to her children; her daughter Stormi and her son.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner became a mum-of-two earlier this year when she and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their baby boy.

But just a few years before giving birth to her son, the makeup mogul welcomed her first child; daughter Stormi.

The Latest Kylie Jenner Baby Name Theory Has A Sweet Link To One Of Her Sisters

The lip kit queen constantly warms our hearts with updates on Stormi, with the most adorable mother and daughter selfies.

Kylie has been more private with her second child, only sharing glimpses of her son’s hands and feet and she's yet to reveal a snap of his face.

Kylie Jenner gave birth at a younger age compared to her sisters
Kylie Jenner gave birth at a younger age compared to her sisters. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She is also yet to announce the name of her newborn after telling fans she had changed his name after initially naming him Wolf Webster.

The Kylie Skin founder continues to be the ultimate fun mom, throwing parties for her kids and taking them on trips to Disneyland.

But how old was Kylie when she had Stormi and her baby boy?

Here’s what you need to know…

Kylie Jenner welcomed her baby boy in February this year
Kylie Jenner welcomed her baby boy in February this year. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner welcomed Stormi in 2018
Kylie Jenner welcomed Stormi in 2018. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott now have two kids together
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott now have two kids together. Picture: Alamy

How old was Kylie Jenner when she had Stormi and her son?

Kylie welcomed her daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018, when she was just 20 years old.

The reality TV star was the youngest of her sisters to welcome a baby into the family, with her elder Kardashian siblings Kim, Khloe and Kourtney beginning to have children in their thirties.

Kylie gave birth again almost exactly four years later, welcoming her son on February 2, 2022, at 24 years old.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Little Mix are live-streaming their 'Confetti' tour

How To Watch Little Mix's Final ‘Confetti’ Concert

Here are all the details on Rihanna's pregnancy including her due date and if she's having a baby boy or girl

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

Are Little Mix splitting up?

Are Little Mix Splitting Up After The Confetti Tour?

Has Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed the name of her twin babies?

Has Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announced The Names Of Her Twin Babies?

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline

One Direction Heardle is the addictive twist on the audio game

Here's How To Play One Direction Heardle

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star