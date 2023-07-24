Kylie Jenner Clears Up Plastic Surgery Rumours: 'It's False'

24 July 2023, 12:37

Kylie Jenner opened up on 'misconceptions' about her appearance
Kylie Jenner opened up on 'misconceptions' about her appearance. Picture: Getty/Kylie Jenner/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Kylie Jenner just got real about the cosmetic work she’s had done.

Kylie Jenner opened up on The Kardashians about the ongoing surgery rumours surrounding her, clearing up a ‘common misconception’.

The mum of two got honest in an episode of the Hulu show about her childhood insecurities, explaining she’s ‘in a better place’ with her self-confidence now.

While doing sister Kourtney Kardashian’s makeup and hanging out with Khloé Kardashian, Kylie said she notices "so many young girls on the internet now fully editing" their photos.

Here’s What Actually Went Down With Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods’ Reunion After Huge Fallout

She added: "I went through that stage too and I feel like I'm in a better place, but other people can still instill insecurities in you."

Kylie Jenner said her approach to beauty changed when she had her daughter
Kylie Jenner said her approach to beauty changed when she had her daughter. Picture: Getty
The Kar-Jenner sisters opened up about their approaches to beauty
The Kar-Jenner sisters opened up about their approaches to beauty. Picture: Getty

Addressing the camera later on, Kylie said: “We all have our little things, it’s normal to be insecure sometimes, but I always just remember being the most confident kid in the room. I always loved myself and I still love myself.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face. Which is false. I just got fillers.”

She added: “I don’t want that to be a part of my story, I just want everyone to love themselves.”

Kylie also explained she didn’t wear her hair up for years after her family’s comments made her insecure about her ears.

Kylie Jenner said she didn't wear an up 'do for five years after her family called her 'Dopey'
Kylie Jenner said she didn't wear an up 'do for five years after her family called her 'Dopey'. Picture: Getty

“I never thought about my ears,” she told her sisters. And for like five years I never wore an up ‘do.

“And then I had Stormi and she has my ears, and it made me realise how much I love them.”

Khloé also highlighted how her family’s words had an affect on her, saying her mum Kris Jenner’s comments on her appearance led her to get a nose job.

Meanwhile, Kourtney said she takes a different approach to bringing up her children, admitting she’s ‘conscious’ of giving them the freedom to express themselves.

The ‘Ken-cyclopedia’ 🤣 Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling Barbie Interview | Capital

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Selena Gomez celebrated turning 31

Inside Selena Gomez’s Back-To-Back 31st Birthday Celebrations

Here's the full monologue that America Ferrera shared in the Barbie movie

America Ferrera’s Powerful ‘Barbie’ Monologue Is All Everyone Can Talk About

Zayn Malik fans think they've worked out who the mystery girl is in his upcoming music video

Who Is The Mystery Girl In Zayn Malik’s New 'Love Like This' Music Video?

Harry Styles had his last 'Love On Tour' show after two years on the road

Harry Styles Marks The End Of ‘Love On Tour’ With Emotional Speech & Message To Fans

All of the outfits Maya Jama has worn during the summer series of Love Island

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Series 10 Outfits So Far & Where They're From

Features

Here's how much Molly-Mae's engagement ring cost

A Closer Look At Molly-Mae Hague’s Engagement Ring & How Much It Cost

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star