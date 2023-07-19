Here’s What Actually Went Down With Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods’ Reunion After Huge Fallout

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have reunited four years after ending their friendship. Picture: Instagram

By Capital FM

Earlier this week, former best friends Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were spotted publicly together for the first time in four years.

Kardashian fans everywhere were left shocked when pictures emerged earlier this week of former BFFs Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods hanging out four years after their very public fallout.

As many people will remember, Kylie and Jordyn ended their long-term friendship after Jordyn kissed Tristan Thompson at a party while he was dating Kylie’s big sister Khloe.

However, the pair were spotted leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles earlier this week, leading fans to wonder when they made up.

According to MailOnline, the stars have actually been back in contact for over a year - and this apparently isn’t the first time they’ve hung out either.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods apparently made up over a year ago. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

An insider said: “Kylie and Jordyn have been spending time privately for a while now. This is not the first time they’ve been together, just the first time on camera. It’s been more than a year.

“Kylie and Jordyn had other friendship things and it was not about the one issue. Khloe has not held Kylie back from her relationship with Jordyn.”

“Everyone has moved on,” they added, “It was a long time ago, and there are no issues at all.”

The source also went on to say that their reconciliation “sets a good example of forgiveness and life lessons – life is short”.

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner headed to a restaurant together in LA. Picture: Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods ended their friendship four years ago but have recently reunited. Picture: Instagram

Jordyn initially broke her silence on the Tristan cheating scandal months after it took place in 2019 after she joined family friend Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk where she admitted to kissing the NBA star while intoxicated.

She said at the time that she “was drunk”, but “not beyond the point of recollection”, adding, “[she’s] not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together”.

Khloe branded her a “liar” at the time and rekindled her romance with Tristan, but called it off for good in 2021 after he secretly welcomed a child with another woman.

