Hailey Bieber Shares New Photo Of Justin Bieber After Viral Crying Pics

30 April 2024, 17:30 | Updated: 30 April 2024, 17:31

Hailey Bieber shared a picture of Justin after his crying pictures went viral
Hailey Bieber shared a picture of Justin after his crying pictures went viral. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Hailey Bieber shared a new picture of her husband Justin Bieber after responding to photos he shared of himself crying on Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Over the weekend Justin Bieber shared some photos of him crying on his Instagram along with bunch of other random pictures posted in close proximity to one another.

The sad selfies sparked concern among fans worried about his well-being. Not long ago a close friend of his, Chris King, passed away so many think the tears were related to the loss of a dear friend.

However, the usual accusations of an unstable marriage reared their ugly head again with many suggesting his sadness was due to separating from his wife Hailey Bieber.

These accusations were quickly buried when Hailey commented underneath the post of Justin. She wrote, "a pretty crier" with a sad face emoji.

Many people believed the post was a 'cry for help' from Justin and didn't expect this response from Hailey.

Justin Bieber shared a couple of pictures of him crying on his Instagram
Justin Bieber shared a couple of pictures of him crying on his Instagram. Picture: Instagram @justinbieber

Clearly poking fun at her response, one commenter said: "Everybody worries because he is crying and his girl commented, a pretty crier."

However another fan replied saying: "You have NO idea why he is crying...she does...so her comment would make sense to him."

There's something to be said about that, Justin and Hailey continue to prove that they have a very close marriage and constantly show how they are just as loved up now as they were when they said 'I do' back in 2018.

So we imagine Justin found some comfort in his wife's reply.

Hailey Bieber posted a picture of her husband on her IG story
Hailey Bieber posted a picture of her husband on her IG story. Picture: Instagram @haileybieber

Three days after the pictures Justin posted of himself, Hailey took to IG stories to show off her man.

After an array of of Rhode promo, Hailey shared a picture of Justin sat on a boat in a red headscarf. She put a love-struck emoji on the post.

Justin looked happy and well but he noticeably had a clean shave, however in his recent appearances he has had a full beard.

Maybe after the social media frenzy he decided to change up his look or perhaps it's an old photo and Hailey is reminiscing.

