Hailey Bieber Drops Subtle Hint About Her Marriage To Justin

Hailey Bieber looks like she is responding to those divorce rumours. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Amid divorce rumours Hailey Bieber has dropped a subtle clue about her marriage to Justin Bieber.

After months of speculation that Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were going through a rough patch and heading for divorce, Hailey seems to have offered up a subtle sign to give the speculators an answer.

Late on Tuesday evening the 27-year-old model was spotted in Beverly Hills with friends where she had her ten-carat wedding ring on full display, proving that she is still very much married to her hubby Justin.

Earlier in the evening she had been photographed in West Hollywood with Yves Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello. But while around the cameras, her left hand was firmly placed inside her pocket, looking as if she were hiding her ring finger.

The rumour mill has been in overdrive since last September when blind items began popping up and being linked to Hailey. There were multiple claims that she was having an affair with a billionaire, spending time with him over the holidays and taking trips away with him.

The blind items had many believing that the couple were contemplating a divorce, which seemed to be proved correct when Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, took to socials asking people to pray for them.

Hailey and Justin attended the Super Bowl 2024 together. Picture: Getty

However, it has been claimed that he wasn't referencing any marital issues when he was asking for prayers. Although we don't know exactly what it is, TMZ reported that the couple are dealing with a separate private matter that Hailey's dad knows about.

And now, dressed in a cropped beige bomber jacker and baggy blue jeans, Hailey has put the rumours to rest, for the time being, by flashing that stunning ring.

Hailey's Beverly Hills outing comes just days after she took to Instagram to insist that the blind items she has been linked to were 'false'.

On her IG story she wrote: "Just FYI the stories and constant "blind items" I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air... Come from the land of delusion... So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they are always false xx sorry to spoil it."

Hailey Bieber and Justin tied the knot in 2018. Picture: Getty

During an interview for Vogue Australia last year, Hailey told Justin that her favourite thing about being married to him is "the companionship" she feels they have.

She added: "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There’s nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with.”

It seems that despite the never ending speculation, things between Justin and Hailey are still as good as they were when they got married back in 2018.

