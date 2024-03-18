Hailey Bieber Fact File: Her Age, Famous Family, Marriage To Justin Bieber & More

Here's everything you need to know about Hailey Bieber. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Hailey Bieber has often been called a 'nepo baby' but she's much more than her famous family - here's everything you need to know about the model-turned-business owner married to Justin Bieber.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Since she tied the knot with Justin Bieber back in 2018, Hailey Bieber has been in the spotlight.

If it's not an apparent love triangle with Selena Gomez, it's rumours that her and Justin are heading for a divorce. But the strong willed celeb is often ready to set the record straight when it comes to discourse around her life.

Hailey's claim to fame started long before she met Justin, as she started out modelling for brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren. Since being married to Justin she has also become a business owner, with the launch of her own beauty brand 'Rhode Skin', named after her middle name.

Many people will know Hailey by her maiden name 'Baldwin' which has a fair few celebrity ties to it. On Instagram Hailey refers to her full name as Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber.

So who is her famous family, how did she become famous and how old is she? Here's everything you need to know about Hailey Bieber...

Hailey Bieber has recently spoke out on 'false' rumours about her and Justin. Picture: Getty

How old is Hailey Bieber?

Born on 22nd November 1996, Hailey is 27 years old. For all of you that are into star signs, that makes her a Sagittarius.

Where is Hailey Bieber from?

The super model was born in the city of Tucson in Arizona, US.

Who is Hailey Bieber's family?

Hailey comes from a long line of celebrity, with her parents being actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Baldwin.

Her uncle is Alec Baldwin, who has a pretty impressive discography, having starred in Beetlejuice, The Cat In The Hat, more recently Boss Baby and many many more.

Hailey caused a stir with this 'nepo baby' top in January 2023. Picture: Getty

She also has two other famous uncles, William Baldwin who famously starred in Gossip Girl and David Baldwin. The four brothers are often referred to as 'The Baldwin Brothers'.

But despite her family's success in acting, Hailey didn't decide to take in their footsteps. Instead she went into modelling and then the beauty industry.

How tall is Hailey Bieber?

According to IMG models, Hailey is 5 foot and 8 inches which is only about a foot shorter than her hubby Justin who is approximately 5 foot 9 inches.

Hailey and Justin first met when they were teenagers. Picture: Getty

How old was Hailey when she married Justin Bieber?

Hailey was just 21 years old when she married her husband Justin Bieber who was 24 at the time.

In 2021, three years after their wedding, Hailey told Elle: "I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young, it sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud.

"Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it's different]. We've seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that's what we wanted."

When did Hailey Bieber meet Justin?

The two first met as kids with Hailey's very famous father Stephen introducing her to the 'Baby' singer backstage at The Today Show when she was just 12 years old.

Hailey teased a new Rhode product on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram @haileybieber

Does Hailey Bieber own Rhode Skin?

Yes, in 2022 Hailey launched Rhode Skin with a serum, a moisturiser and lip balms. After just a year she expanded the skincare brand to fragrances and make up.

Her famous lip product the Peptide Lip Treatment was released with tinted versions and Hailey went viral when she displayed her phone case which has a built in holder for her lip treatment.

Recently, Hailey teased a brand new blush product on her Instagram but received backlash as people thought the packaging looked too similar to a brand called 'Nudestix Inc'. However, she has said it was just test packaging.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.