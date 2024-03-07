What Are The Blind Items About Hailey And Justin Bieber's Marriage?

Hailey Bieber has shut down 'false' rumours about her relationship with Justin Bieber. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Hailey Bieber has shut down rumours from viral blind items on TikTok about her marriage to Justin Bieber - but what were the blind items? Did Hailey Bieber have an affair with a billionaire? Here are the details.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Model Hailey Bieber and singer Justin Bieber have been happily married since 2018 but their relationship seems to never get good press. It seems many people envy that Hailey became Justin's 'One Less Lonely Girl'.

Since 2023 Hailey has been linked to a string of blind items which claim she has been having an affair with a billionaire but she has come forward to say that this is '100% wrong'.

These blind items have also fed into theories that she and Justin were planning to get divorced which was then inflamed by Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin asking people to 'pray' for them.

He wrote on Instagram: "Christians please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and draw close to the Lord."

Sources close to Hailey have reported that Stephen was asking for prayers because the couple are going through a 'private' matter unrelated to marriage problems.

Hailey Bieber has shut down rumours about her marriage. Picture: Getty

Blind items are 'news stories' that are submitted without the name of the person it involves. The blind items that have been associated with Hailey refer to her as 'married A-list celebrity' but it can't be confirmed whether this person is actually her.

Taking to her Instagram story, Hailey wrote: "Just FYI the stories and constant "blind items" I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air... Come from the land of delusion... So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they are always false xx sorry to spoil it."

But what are the details of these so-called blind items that she is referring to? Here's what has been said about the alleged affair...

Justin Bieber and Hailey tied the knot in 2018. Picture: Getty

What are the blind items Hailey Bieber claims to be false?

Recently a blind item claiming that Hailey has decided to end an alleged affair with a billionaire has surfaced. The blind item which can be found on CDAN and AGCWebpages reads: "The married A-list celebrity offspring used the tabloids to subtly let the world know that she is back on fully committed to her husband and the billionaire is out of her life."

This comes after months of blind items going viral which have claimed that she has been cheating on Justin with billionaire David Rotchschild. The first item goes back to September 2023 where it was alleged that Selena Gomez and Hailey were both hooking up with billionaires during Paris fashion week.

Then a blind item from October 2023 claimed that she had been "out with the billionaire again this week and stayed away from home all night".

In January of 2024 a new blind item surfaced which read: "This A-list celebrity spent at least two days of the holidays with the billionaire that lusts after her rather than her husband."

Hailey Bieber has claimed that all these blind items come from "the land of delusion" and have been "made out of thin air". But who is the billionaire she is rumoured to of had an affair with? Here's what we know...

David Mayer de Rothschild has been linked to blind items about an affair with a married celeb. Picture: Getty

Who is the billionaire Hailey Bieber denied having an affair with?

Blind items claiming that an married A-list celebrity was having an affair with a billionaire have been linked to Hailey Bieber and David Mayer de Rothschild.

David is a 45-year-old British adventurer, environmentalist and film producer who comes from one of the world's richest families. The heir to the Rothschild fortune has never been pictured with Hailey but he is said to be friends with actress Angelina Jolie.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.