Is Justin Bieber Quitting Music For Good? Inside Those Retirement Rumours

Is Justin Bieber retiring from music? Picture: Getty

Rumours have been circulating online that Justin Bieber is reportedly planning an early retirement from music.

Justin Bieber has been at the centre of rumours that he’s planning to quit music for good.

Speculation has been building up after the ‘Baby’ superstar cancelled the remaining dates on his ‘Justice’ world tour following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis last year.

Earlier this year, Justin also sold the rights to his back catalogue of music for over $200 million (£161 million), but is he quitting music for good?

Here’s what we know about the rumours…

Justin Bieber cancelled the remainder of his 'Justice' world tour. Picture: Getty

Is Justin Bieber retiring from music?

Beliebers have been dreading the day they hear Justin’s name and ‘retirement’ in the same sentence, so the prospect of the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker quitting music at the age of 29 has some fans concerned.

Following the cancellation of his ‘Justice’ tour dates and the pop star selling the rights to his music, concerns grew that JB may be parting ways with the music industry for good.

Rumours were fuelled after a source told Radar Online that he is planning to escape the pressures of the music industry.

They said: “Justin hasn’t felt right with the world for some time, and his stardom weighs heavily on him.

“Even his therapist says if what he’s doing makes him unhappy, he should make the hard decision to set it aside.”

There are rumours circulating that Justin Bieber could be retiring from music. Picture: Getty

Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin in 2018. Picture: Getty

The insider added: “Justin feels the pressure of the music biz isn’t good for him. He just wants to disappear with Hailey and enjoy his money.”

Justin got married to Hailey Baldwin in 2018 and over the years has spoken about starting a family with his wife someday, so it’s likely that the star will understandably take time away from music to enjoy family life.

However, the Canadian pop star is yet to address himself whether he’ll be making a music comeback at some point, so it’s safe to say it’s all just part of the rumour mill for now.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest info on Justin’s return to music.

