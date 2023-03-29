Is Justin Bieber Quitting Music For Good? Inside Those Retirement Rumours

29 March 2023, 12:16

Is Justin Bieber retiring from music?
Is Justin Bieber retiring from music? Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rumours have been circulating online that Justin Bieber is reportedly planning an early retirement from music.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Justin Bieber has been at the centre of rumours that he’s planning to quit music for good.

Speculation has been building up after the ‘Baby’ superstar cancelled the remaining dates on his ‘Justice’ world tour following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis last year.

Selena Gomez’s Ex-Boyfriends & Complete Dating History From Justin Bieber To Zayn Malik

Justin Bieber Shares Health Update On Face Mobility Following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Earlier this year, Justin also sold the rights to his back catalogue of music for over $200 million (£161 million), but is he quitting music for good?

Here’s what we know about the rumours…

Justin Bieber cancelled the remainder of his 'Justice' world tour
Justin Bieber cancelled the remainder of his 'Justice' world tour. Picture: Getty

Is Justin Bieber retiring from music?

Beliebers have been dreading the day they hear Justin’s name and ‘retirement’ in the same sentence, so the prospect of the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker quitting music at the age of 29 has some fans concerned.

Following the cancellation of his ‘Justice’ tour dates and the pop star selling the rights to his music, concerns grew that JB may be parting ways with the music industry for good.

Rumours were fuelled after a source told Radar Online that he is planning to escape the pressures of the music industry.

They said: “Justin hasn’t felt right with the world for some time, and his stardom weighs heavily on him.

“Even his therapist says if what he’s doing makes him unhappy, he should make the hard decision to set it aside.”

There are rumours circulating that Justin Bieber could be retiring from music
There are rumours circulating that Justin Bieber could be retiring from music. Picture: Getty
Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin in 2018
Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin in 2018. Picture: Getty

The insider added: “Justin feels the pressure of the music biz isn’t good for him. He just wants to disappear with Hailey and enjoy his money.”

Justin got married to Hailey Baldwin in 2018 and over the years has spoken about starting a family with his wife someday, so it’s likely that the star will understandably take time away from music to enjoy family life.

However, the Canadian pop star is yet to address himself whether he’ll be making a music comeback at some point, so it’s safe to say it’s all just part of the rumour mill for now.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest info on Justin’s return to music.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Why Emily Ratajkowski called out Ellen DeGeneres over her viral Taylor Swift interview

Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Why She Called Out Taylor Swift’s ‘Uncomfortable’ Interview With Ellen DeGeneres

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023 & Are There UK Dates Yet?

Sabrina gave a fan a therapy session...

Sabrina Carpenter Held A Therapy Session Mid-Concert & Everyone's Obsessed

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

More Zayn and Selena theories are cropping up

Selena Gomez Spotted With Zayn Malik's Assistant And Fans Have A Lot Of Theories

Love Island's Rosie Seabrook has teased a potential romance with Keanan Brand

Love Island’s Rosie Hints At New Romance With Co-Star After Claiming Casey ‘Ghosted’ Her

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star