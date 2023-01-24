Justin Bieber Sells Rights To His Music For $200 Million

24 January 2023, 17:17

Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his music
Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his music. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his back catalogue of music.

Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his music for over $200 million to Hipgnosis Songs.

The deal includes Bieber’s share of his publishing copyrights, writer’s performance share, recorded music catalogue and neighbouring rights, which is when music is played in broadcasts or in public places such as shops.

According to Variety, the pop icon’s songs, such as ‘Baby’, ‘Beauty And a Beat’ and ‘Love Me’ will continue to be administered by Universal Music.

Hailey Bieber’s New Bob Is Making Us All Want The Chop

The deal covers the 28-year-old’s entire back catalogue - 290 songs released before December 31st 2021.

Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his music for $200 million
Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his music for $200 million. Picture: Getty

It also includes songs from his most recent album ‘Justice’.

The exact financial details of the sale have not been shared but The Wall Street Journal estimated the deal was valued around $200 million.

Why did Justin Bieber sell his music rights?

Selling your music rights is becoming more common among established long-term stars as their catalogues are seen as a safer bet with investors given that they’ve been successful for years and their music holds longevity.

In a statement, Bieber’s manager of over 15 years Scooter Braun said: “When Justin made the decision to make a catalogue deal we quickly found the best partner to preserve and grow this amazing legacy was Merck [Mercuriadis] and Hipgnosis. For over a decade now Justin Bieber has entertained us and moved us with some of the biggest songs in the world.

“I’m so proud of him and all those involved over the years in helping amass this incredible body of work. Justin is truly a once in a generation artist and that is reflected and acknowledged by the magnitude of this deal.”

Justin Bieber cancelled his world tour
Justin Bieber cancelled his world tour. Picture: Getty

The deal is one of the biggest ever made for an artist under the age of 70.

It comes after he cancelled his remaining tour dates in 2022 to focus on his health after suffering from Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome in the summer.

He’s assured fans the dates will be postponed to later in 2023.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More Music News

See more More Music News

Miley Cyrus' gold dress has broken the internet

Miley Cyrus' Gold Dress In The 'Flowers' Video Has A Whole Theory Behind It

All the details on Niall Horan's new music

Everything You Need To Know About Niall Horan's Next Album

Is Niall's new music coming sooner than we thought?

Niall Horan Teases New Album & Single With Cryptic Site: 'Heaven Won't Be The Same'

How much did Beyoncé make from the Dubai performance?

How Much Did Beyoncé Get Paid For Her One-Hour Atlantis The Royal Concert in Dubai?

Miley Cyrus is returning with new music in 2023

Miley Cyrus’ 2023 Album Details And The Latest On New Single ‘Flowers’

Hot On Capital

The lowdown on when Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got together and when they broke up

When Did Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Date & Why Did They Split?

Harry Styles has been leaning on his pals in the wake of his Olivia Wilde split

Harry Styles Has Coffee Date With Sofia Krunic After Olivia Wilde Split

Hailey Bieber has chopped off her long brown hair

Hailey Bieber’s New Bob Is Making Us All Want The Chop

Has Haris Namani been dumped from Love Island?

Has Haris Namani Been Dumped From Love Island?

Why Kylie Jenner wore a controversial lion head gown

The Real Reason Why Kylie Jenner Wore The Lion Head Dress

Olivia and Zara have fans wondering what happened between them before Love Island

What Really Happened With Zara And Olivia Before Love Island?