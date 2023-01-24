Hailey Bieber’s New Bob Is Making Us All Want The Chop

24 January 2023, 13:07

Hailey Bieber has chopped off her long brown hair
Hailey Bieber has chopped off her long brown hair. Picture: Getty/Hailey Bieber/TikTok

By Savannah Roberts

Hailey Beiber proved once and for all that she is the ultimate cool girl as she debuts her effortlessly chic new bob!

Hailey Bieber's influence over style and beauty is undeniable, and now she's shown off an enviable chop that's making us all want to make an impromptu booking with our hairdressers!

The 26-year-old said goodbye to her iconically sleek bronde locks and debuted a new chin-length bob on her Instagram Story (where else?).

The model and influencer casually broke the news that she was donning a new do with a suave mirror selfie, she gave the snap a nonchalant caption: "oops."

Hailey Bieber said goodbye to her long locks
Hailey Bieber said goodbye to her long locks. Picture: Getty
Hailey showed off a new bob on Instagram
Hailey showed off a new bob on Instagram. Picture: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Hailey's switch-up comes just weeks after she posted a video talking about her hair journey, she revealed that it took years to grow her natural tresses long.

"It's taken me 3 years to grow my hair out," she said on her Instagram, "officially can do a ponytail with no extensions or clip ins."

She also showed off the bob on TikTok, and the adoring comments soon came rolling in! One user wrote "Literally every girl is gonna go cut their hair now lollllll" and another shared "I saw Hailey Bieber get a blunt bob so I got a blunt bob".

The sharp short cut is already being dubbed 'the boyfriend bob' and Hailey utterly stuns in the honey-brown shade, she really is a style chameleon!

Hailey shared a video of her new chin-length hair
Hailey shared a video of her new chin-length hair. Picture: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Since showcasing the change on Instagram she's been photographed in New York sporting that cool girl aesthetic she's so well-known for!

Paparazzi spotted the star in a relaxed fit, wearing baggy blue jeans, a simple tee and an oversized leather jacket. The look was topped off with some dark shades and, of course, that stunning new haircut – her street style is unmatched!

We just know everyone's going to be changing up their hair with this cut in 2023!

