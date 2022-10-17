The Photo Of Selena Gomez And Hailey Bieber Is Healing The World

17 October 2022, 10:01 | Updated: 17 October 2022, 10:03

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber put an end to being pitted against eachother
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber put an end to being pitted against eachother. Picture: Getty
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber just shut down the ancient internet theory that the women are against one another.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, who have constantly been pitted against each other purely for their ties to Justin Bieber, proved there’s no bad vibes between them whatsoever.

The ‘Same Old Love’ songstress and the Rhode beauty founder hung out at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala on Saturday 15th October and posed for photos together after sharing a hug – a sight fans never thought they’d see.

Selena Gomez Is Releasing A New Song From ‘My Mind And Me’ Documentary

Photographer Tyrell Hampton posted one of the photos on Instagram, writing: “Plot twist” in the caption – the plot twist being that the women are pally after all.

Hailey Bieber arrives at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala
Hailey Bieber arrives at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala. Picture: Getty

Weeks ahead of Selena’s documentary release, Hailey sat down for an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast where she responded to the years-long fan theory that her relationship with Justin overlapped with his and Selena’s – who were on and off for eight years.

Hailey received a lot of backlash for the interview, leading to Selena taking to TikTok to speak out against hateful comments on the internet.

Selena has long been an advocate for mental health, choosing to avoid social media to protect her wellbeing and her meet-up with Hailey only champions the #BeKind movement.

Taking to TikTok after Hailey’s interview went viral, Selena said: “I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting. And it's not fair because no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen."

Selena Gomez arrives at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Selena Gomez arrives at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Picture: Getty
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married in 2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married in 2018. Picture: Getty

In the podcast episode, Hailey had been grilled on the timing of her relationship with Justin, who she married in 2018.

Hailey shutdown the allegations stating: “Period point blank … was never in a relationship with him when he was with anybody.”

She added that’s “not [her] character to mess with someone’s relationship.”

The model added Justin and Selena had 'closed a chapter' on their relationship before he moved on with her.

