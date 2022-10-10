Selena Gomez Is Releasing A New Song From ‘My Mind And Me’ Documentary

10 October 2022, 14:59

By Kathryn Knight

Selena Gomez is dropping new music alongside her brand new documentary, My Mind and Me, and the track is as emotional as the film looks.

Selena Gomez is releasing her Apple TV+ documentary on 4th November, a candid-behind-the-scenes look at the pop star’s personal life after growing up in the spotlight, starting out on Barney and Friends before becoming a household name on Wizards of Waverly Place.

In the emotional trailer for My Mind and Me Selena can be heard saying: “My whole life since I was a kid I’ve been working. I don’t want to be like super famous, but I do know that if I’m here I have to use that for good.”

After she shared the trailer with fans, Selena also announced a new song, an emotional ballad which can be heard playing over the first-look.

All The Details On Selena Gomez's Documentary 'My Mind & Me'

Selena has been open about her mental health struggles for much of her life and with her documentary hopes to show others they’re not alone in feeling the same way she has.

Selena Gomez is releasing new music
Selena Gomez is releasing new music. Picture: Getty
Selena Gomez last released an album in 2021
Selena Gomez last released an album in 2021. Picture: Getty

Her new song is of the same inspiring message, with lyrics including:

My mind and me

We don’t get along sometimes

And it gets hard to breathe

But I wouldn’t change my life

If somebody sees me like this then they won’t feel alone

My mind and me

Selena’s new song is the first from her upcoming album, which she’s been working on for the past year.

The 30-year-old confirmed she’s been back in the studio earlier this year and is even open to touring once again.

Selena Gomez is releasing a documentary titled My Mind and Me
Selena Gomez is releasing a documentary titled My Mind and Me. Picture: Apple TV+

However, she said there’s a few things she’d like to do before she returns to the stage.

“I am open to a tour, 1,000 per cent,” she said in an interview with Deadline. “But I obviously have obligations and things that I want to do, so, when the time's right. It's not the top of my priority list.”

Selena’s turned her attention to her TV career in recent years, starring in and producing Hulu show Only Murders in the Building and fronting a cooking show called Selena + Chef, which she started in 2020 during the worldwide lockdown.

My Mind and Me has been in the making for six years, so fans will no doubt get to see behind the scenes of Selena’s musical processes as well as an insight into her personal life.

Her last two albums were 'Rare' and 'Revelación', which were released in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Selena Gomez talks about her fourth album

Selena Gomez Is Officially Working On Her Next Album

Selena Gomez is working on a documentary

All The Details On Selena Gomez's Documentary 'My Mind & Me'

Lizzo put Kanye on blast

Lizzo Hits Back At Kanye's Body Shaming Comments During Live Show

Fans have been speculating about what Rihanna has named her baby

What Has Rihanna Named Her Baby Boy?

Rihanna fans have been trying to guess her baby's name since she gave birth in May

Did Rihanna Just Drop A Huge Hint About Her Baby’s Name?

Tom Holland and Zendaya enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris, France

What Tom Holland And Zendaya Got Up To During Their Trip To Paris

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star