Selena Gomez Is Releasing A New Song From ‘My Mind And Me’ Documentary

By Kathryn Knight

Selena Gomez is dropping new music alongside her brand new documentary, My Mind and Me, and the track is as emotional as the film looks.

Selena Gomez is releasing her Apple TV+ documentary on 4th November, a candid-behind-the-scenes look at the pop star’s personal life after growing up in the spotlight, starting out on Barney and Friends before becoming a household name on Wizards of Waverly Place.

In the emotional trailer for My Mind and Me Selena can be heard saying: “My whole life since I was a kid I’ve been working. I don’t want to be like super famous, but I do know that if I’m here I have to use that for good.”

After she shared the trailer with fans, Selena also announced a new song, an emotional ballad which can be heard playing over the first-look.

All The Details On Selena Gomez's Documentary 'My Mind & Me'

Selena has been open about her mental health struggles for much of her life and with her documentary hopes to show others they’re not alone in feeling the same way she has.

Selena Gomez is releasing new music. Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez last released an album in 2021. Picture: Getty

Her new song is of the same inspiring message, with lyrics including:

My mind and me

We don’t get along sometimes

And it gets hard to breathe

But I wouldn’t change my life

If somebody sees me like this then they won’t feel alone

My mind and me

Selena’s new song is the first from her upcoming album, which she’s been working on for the past year.

The 30-year-old confirmed she’s been back in the studio earlier this year and is even open to touring once again.

Selena Gomez is releasing a documentary titled My Mind and Me. Picture: Apple TV+

However, she said there’s a few things she’d like to do before she returns to the stage.

“I am open to a tour, 1,000 per cent,” she said in an interview with Deadline. “But I obviously have obligations and things that I want to do, so, when the time's right. It's not the top of my priority list.”

Selena’s turned her attention to her TV career in recent years, starring in and producing Hulu show Only Murders in the Building and fronting a cooking show called Selena + Chef, which she started in 2020 during the worldwide lockdown.

My Mind and Me has been in the making for six years, so fans will no doubt get to see behind the scenes of Selena’s musical processes as well as an insight into her personal life.

Her last two albums were 'Rare' and 'Revelación', which were released in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

