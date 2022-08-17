Selena Gomez Is Releasing A Rated R Documentary

Selena Gomez is working on a documentary. Picture: Getty/Selena Gomez/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Selena Gomez is reportedly releasing a documentary about her life as a popstar this year – here's everything we know so far!

Rumours have begun to whirr that Selena Gomez’s next venture will be a documentary - and fans are already getting excited.

Selena's long-spanning career thus far has been nothing short of extraordinary, has been extremely busy within the world of film and television in the past several years, and now she’s expanding her empire to documentaries.

The film by the 'Lose You To Love Me' songstress, who recently turned 30 years old, will allegedly be titled Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, with details on the project circulating on Twitter...

Selenators began to get very excited on August 17 when a mysterious screenshot did the rounds on the social media platform, revealing that the documentary is set for release this year!

Selena Gomez is reportedly bringing out a documentary this year. Picture: Getty

At this point, not much is known about My Mind and Me as Selena is yet to comment publicly on the project. However, it makes sense that the star would do more television work after the massive successes of Only Murders In The Building and her cooking show Selena + Chef.

The former Disney darling also served as executive producer for both aforementioned series, leading fans to theorise that she’s probably put her producing hat on once again.

Interestingly, the documentary will allegedly be rated R, which means under 17-year-olds must be accompanied by an adult during viewing in the US - most rated R films are classified as a 15 rating in the UK.

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is in the works... Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez is reportedly set to release an R-rated documentary titled ‘My Mind and Me’ this year. pic.twitter.com/iAVjs2Z7u3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 17, 2022

The screenshot taken from FilmRatings.com lists the film as ‘rated R for language’ - leading many to believe the product will serve as an unfiltered and raw look into the megastar's life.

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is rumoured to be released under Apple TV, meaning it will be available to stream exclusively from their platform.

We'll keep this page updated with all the latest!

