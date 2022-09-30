Selena Gomez Slams ‘Vile’ Hate Comments Online After Hailey Bieber’s Tell-All Interview

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez has spoken out about kindness after Hailey Bieber addressed claims she ‘stole’ Justin from the Rare Beauty mogul.

Selena Gomez has seemingly addressed the ‘vile’ hate online following Hailey Baldwin’s tell-all interview, where she addressed claims she ‘stole’ Justin Bieber from the ‘Lose You To Love Me Singer’ for the very first time.

Hailey joined host Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast for the latest episode earlier this week, where she opened up about the alleged time overlap between her relationship with the ‘Peaches’ singer and his romance with Selena.

The 25-year-old model denied allegations that she was linked to Justin romantically at the same time as Selena, telling Alex she: “period point blank … was never in a relationship with him when he was with anybody,” adding it wasn’t her “character to mess with someone’s relationship”.

Hailey Bieber Addresses Justin’s Relationship With Selena Gomez For The First Time

Selena Gomez spoke about kindness on TikTok Live. Picture: Alamy

Hailey and Justin Bieber got married in 2018. Picture: Getty

THIS WEDNESDAY 9/28 Hailey Bieber opens up about the public-generated controversy between her and her husband's ex. Hailey makes it clear she wants to discuss this one time and one time only…on Call Her Daddy. pic.twitter.com/TXuc5WuXBg — Call Her Daddy (@callherdaddy) September 27, 2022

Hailey went on to say that Selena and Justin’s relationship had closed its chapter after their eight-year on-off romance before he entered his relationship with Hailey again in 2018.

The model has since been hit with a lot of hate online, which Selena appeared to slam on TikTok Live on Thursday.

Speaking about the importance of kindness, the Only Murders In The Building actress said: “It’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that’s all about kind words ’cause that’s exactly what I want."

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated on and off for eight years. Picture: Alamy

Selena Gomez slammed hateful comments shared after Hailey Bieber's recent interview. Picture: Getty

The ‘Look At Her Now’ songstress added, “It's not fair because no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I've seen.

“If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough but know that you are also representing what it means, and that is: words matter, truly matter.”

Selena then concluded the message by telling her followers to have a “wonderful rest of your day”.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital